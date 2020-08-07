President Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for stalwart Nkadimeng





President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral to honour the late Struggle stalwart and esteemed member of the Order of Luthuli in Gold, John Nkadimeng.

He passed away yesterday at the age of 93.

The President said: “We have lost a remarkable veteran of our country's liberation struggle, who was a selfless, exemplary and courageous stalwart who contributed immensely to South Africa's democracy."

According to the Presidency: "Bab’Nkadimeng was among the 156 Congress activists who were detained during the Defiance Campaign in 1952 and charged with treason in the 1956 Treason Trial. He also went to exile, taking refuge in numerous neighbouring countries."