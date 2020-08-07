[WATCH] Judith Sephuma shares what you can expect from her upcoming virtual show





South African songstress Judith Sephuma has shared some of what you can expect from her upcoming virtual concert.

Judith Sephuma in Concert: The Jazz Unplugged Concert - a 66-minute on-demand live studio show - will be made available to ticket buyers from 8 August until 22 August.

Sephuma joined Azania Mosaka on the line for this week's 702 Unplugged to share more on the production.

I think this is going to be with us for a while, this manner of doing things. When I went in to record I wanted to have more of an experience than what I was seeing out there. I want it to be like I am in a theatre and even though you cannot achieve it 100 percent, we got close. Judith Sephuma, Afro jazz artist

We are in a space that is not with the audience but we brought the audience closer. Judith Sephuma, Afro jazz artist

You get to enjoy music in a different light 98 percent of the show but still not losing who Judith Sephuma is and what the song is about. The vibe is still there, the energy is still there, the fun! It's so much fun. Judith Sephuma, Afro jazz artist

