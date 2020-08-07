Constitutional Court dismisses Zuma's bid to overturn Hanekom defamation ruling
The Constitutional Court has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's appeal in regard to a high court ruling that he defamed African National Congress veteran and former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.
Last year, Zuma tweeted that Hanekom was "a known enemy agent".
RELATED: Court orders Jacob Zuma to say sorry to Hanekom over 'known enemy agent' tweet
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has the details.
The apex court did find that Judge Dhaya Pillay of the Durban High Court had ruled correctly that the former president should indeed remove the defamatory tweet against the former tourist minister Mr Derek Hanekom.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
What we now know is that the former president will comply and this was confirmed by his lawyer, Mr Eric Mabuza, who told Eyewitness News earlier that given that this is the decision that the Constitutional Court has taken, the former president will comply.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
Derek Hanekom, who also spoke to Eyewitness News, expressed relief about the matter, saying that there are no more prospects for the former president and that he is happy that the matter has now come to the stage that it has.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
The former president now has to apologise within 24 hours otherwise he will be held in contempt of court.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
Click on the link below to hear the full report.....
More from Politics
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'
Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO).Read More
'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has proposed that there be an interim government.Read More
Speculation rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation
The president is expected to address the nation on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19Read More
Marikana massacre: 'Still no accountability for mineworkers killed 8 years ago'
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update of a commemorative webinar dedicated to miners who died in Marikana.Read More
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional
News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber reflects on the court case between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the National Assembly.Read More
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?
Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement?Read More
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.Read More
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told
Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.Read More
Van Rooyen blames Madonsela & white-owned media for state capture allegations
The former Cabinet minister, during his testimony on Tuesday at the state capture inquiry, accused the former Public Protector of making findings against him without giving him an opportunity to answer.Read More