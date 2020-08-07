Constitutional Court dismisses Zuma's bid to overturn Hanekom defamation ruling





The Constitutional Court has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's appeal in regard to a high court ruling that he defamed African National Congress veteran and former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

Last year, Zuma tweeted that Hanekom was "a known enemy agent".

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has the details.

The apex court did find that Judge Dhaya Pillay of the Durban High Court had ruled correctly that the former president should indeed remove the defamatory tweet against the former tourist minister Mr Derek Hanekom. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

What we now know is that the former president will comply and this was confirmed by his lawyer, Mr Eric Mabuza, who told Eyewitness News earlier that given that this is the decision that the Constitutional Court has taken, the former president will comply. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

Derek Hanekom, who also spoke to Eyewitness News, expressed relief about the matter, saying that there are no more prospects for the former president and that he is happy that the matter has now come to the stage that it has. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

The former president now has to apologise within 24 hours otherwise he will be held in contempt of court. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

