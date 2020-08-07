SIU lays charges against three companies linked to COVID-19 corruption - report





Gauteng Premier David Makhura gave an update on the impact of COVID -19 and related corruption allegations in a briefing today.

Gauteng remains the country’s epicentre of the COVID-19 infections with 35% of the total number of cases reported thus far.

Eyewitness News senior political Theto Mahlakoana says Makhura is concerned about the continued increase of new infections especially in the province’s hotspot areas such as Soweto.

They may have to deploy law enforcement to ensure that regulations are adhered by residents and to curb the surge of infections in Soweto. She says in terms of new hotspots of infections recorded Soweto is followed by the Johannesburg inner city which is then followed by Alexandra.

Which is a big concern given the high density of these areas. Theto Mahlakoana-Senior political reporter at EWN

Mahlakoana says the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has opened criminal charges with the police against three companies.

Makhura said that the unit has identified former chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya, who quit the post in June, and the chief director for supply chain management, Thandy Pino, as the enablers of corruption in the provincial health department.

That is a big step given the promises that have been made by this provincial government to root out the corruption. Theto Mahlakoana-Senior political reporter at EWN

