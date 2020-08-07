SIU lays charges against three companies linked to COVID-19 corruption - report
Gauteng Premier David Makhura gave an update on the impact of COVID -19 and related corruption allegations in a briefing today.
Gauteng remains the country’s epicentre of the COVID-19 infections with 35% of the total number of cases reported thus far.
Eyewitness News senior political Theto Mahlakoana says Makhura is concerned about the continued increase of new infections especially in the province’s hotspot areas such as Soweto.
They may have to deploy law enforcement to ensure that regulations are adhered by residents and to curb the surge of infections in Soweto. She says in terms of new hotspots of infections recorded Soweto is followed by the Johannesburg inner city which is then followed by Alexandra.
Which is a big concern given the high density of these areas.Theto Mahlakoana-Senior political reporter at EWN
RELATED: Eskom and SIU seek to recoup funds lost to state capture corruption
Mahlakoana says the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has opened criminal charges with the police against three companies.
Makhura said that the unit has identified former chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya, who quit the post in June, and the chief director for supply chain management, Thandy Pino, as the enablers of corruption in the provincial health department.
That is a big step given the promises that have been made by this provincial government to root out the corruption.Theto Mahlakoana-Senior political reporter at EWN
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
In few weeks there'll be a second vaccine trial and another in September - MRC
Dr Glenda Gray has suggested that health officials go back to communities and trace hotspots areas.Read More
Witness tells Zondo Inquiry about threats, moving piles of money with Molefe
A Transnet security officer who was sent on errands, including picking up bags of money from the Guptas, said that he had been threatened every time he was interviewed by or testified at the Zondo Commission.Read More
[LISTEN] Old age homes struggling to stay afloat
GroundUp has reported on the plight of some old age homes that have not received their usual subsidy from government.Read More
Gauteng keen to start relaxing lockdown regulations - report
Premier David Makhura says the province has returned to the open tender system and would publish newly awarded tenders monthly.Read More
Devoted Citizen petition seeks to hold government officials accountable
Spokesperson Reverend Chris Mathebula says it cannot be business as usual. 'We want that stolen money to be brought back.'Read More
WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service
The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest.Read More
Reach for a Dream calls for public to get behind its Virtual Slipper Week
CEO Julia Sotirianakos says the campaign will run until 16 August and people can buy slippers on the organisation's website.Read More
'It's incredible that suspended DG continues get salary instead of being fired'
DA says Ramaphosa's suspension of PSC boss Mamphiswana is a delaying tactic to make it look like there is action being taken.Read More
Tears Foundation receives Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Foundation
Dis-Chem will help the foundation with a R120,000 donation to help maintain the call centre and whatever else may be needed.Read More
Is SA ready to move to lockdown Level 2?
Pundits agree that if the country moves to a lower lockdown level, COVID-19 protocols need to be adhered too.Read More