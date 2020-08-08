Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for COVID-19 According to a statement from his family, the 91-year-old veteran politician is currently self-isolating at home and remains asymp... 8 August 2020 4:04 PM
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Local
COVID-19: Impunity flourishes in the absence of enforcement - Tutu foundation The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the fact that SA's coronavirus defences have been looted is not a big surprise. 8 August 2020 2:39 PM
Boy Mamabolo apologises for threats against journalist Mamabolo has admitted that last month his interview with Ngoako Malatji deteriorated, leading to him to utter profanities unbefitt... 8 August 2020 11:55 AM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
View all Politics
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU! From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all Business
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
View all Sport
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'. 7 August 2020 6:25 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
[WATCH] Judith Sephuma shares what you can expect from her upcoming virtual show The Jazz Unplugged Concert - a 66-minute on-demand live studio show - will be made available to ticket buyers from 8 August. 7 August 2020 3:36 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng has 135,485 COVID-19 recoveries out of 189,159 cases Number of national recoveries so far is 394,759, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 33,851 new tests conducted. 8 August 2020 10:24 AM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others

8 August 2020 2:44 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Pyramid schemes
National Consumer Commission
Upmoney Pyramid Scheme
Joseph Selolo

National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped.

The National Consumer Commission and the Asset Forfeiture Unit, as well as the Financial Intelligence Centre, announced on Tuesday that they had frozen the accounts of the "Up money" investigation and cautioning citizens to not get caught up in pyramid schemes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group recruited via social media and made millions before the AFU froze more than R18-million from the scheme's accounts and seized some assets

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo for more on the WhatsApp gifting operation and how to spot a pyramid scheme.

If the compensation that the people in the scheme receive is primarily based on recruiting of others, that is one of the signs of a pyramid scheme.

Joseph Selolo, Director of prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

Also read: How the National Consumer Commission busted a grocery pyramid scheme

The others are various levels of participation. When you join you are assigned the lowest level and your joining fee is then used to compensate those that are already in the scheme. If you recruit and people join after you've joined then you move up a level and so on.

Joseph Selolo, Director of prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

The amounts are then used to compensate you and those that were there before you. But in reality, everyone understands and knows very well what is a pyramid scheme, it's just that because of greed everyone thinks they stand a better chance than the other person.

Joseph Selolo, Director of prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

On how more than 200,000 people were defrauded, Selolo says there has to be some semblance of legitimacy.

There are some amounts that were used to buy some of these grocery packs and meat packs the Up Money scheme was peddling. Some did receive these things but the majority didn't receive them.

Joseph Selolo, Director of prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

What we found out was that there was another company owned by the same director and some money was transferred to that account to the tune of R4-million. That was the account that was used to purchase vehicles and so on. The other money was dissipated at the points of sale, where things were purchased.

Joseph Selolo, Director of prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

Normally victims will be able to claim compensation and the state would be in a position to impose fines on the perpetrators. But that will not be the case in this specific matter.

Joseph Selolo, Director of prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

You can't be naive or duped because there are two criteria: the first one is that you pay your own R180; the second one is that you go and find five people and bring them in. Now, I don't understand how you can be asleep and somehow be dreaming, sleepwalking and recruiting people, and then say: 'I was asleep, I didn't see myself walking around.' It will be a miracle and I don't think anyone can achieve it.

Joseph Selolo, Director of prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

Listen below for the full interview ...


More from Business

premier-alan-winde-cticc-covid-19-hospitaljpg

Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC

7 August 2020 5:32 PM

Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients.

Read More arrow_forward

mos-crib-thumbnail-unfilteredjpg

Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU!

7 August 2020 9:18 AM

From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now.

Read More arrow_forward

performance-3202707-1920jpg

Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians

6 August 2020 9:03 PM

'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.

Read More arrow_forward

oranges-1117628-1920jpg

Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports

6 August 2020 8:38 PM

Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.

Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!

6 August 2020 7:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.

Read More arrow_forward

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa

6 August 2020 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase.

Read More arrow_forward

afrika-tikkunjpg

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Read More arrow_forward

car insurance short-term cover 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs

5 August 2020 8:21 PM

Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.

Read More arrow_forward

liberty-ceo-david-munrojpg

Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong'

5 August 2020 7:53 PM

Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'.

Read More arrow_forward

Crisis just ahead dark clouds thunderstorm 123rf 123rfbusiness

A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions

5 August 2020 7:15 PM

Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough

Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

190311buthelezi

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for COVID-19

8 August 2020 4:04 PM

According to a statement from his family, the 91-year-old veteran politician is currently self-isolating at home and remains asymptomatic.

Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns Beat EC Bees FC 2-1

SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today

8 August 2020 12:02 PM

Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in the country since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

Read More arrow_forward

Boy Mamabolo

Boy Mamabolo apologises for threats against journalist

8 August 2020 11:55 AM

Mamabolo has admitted that last month his interview with Ngoako Malatji deteriorated, leading to him to utter profanities unbefitting of a public representative.

Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

UPDATE: Gauteng has 135,485 COVID-19 recoveries out of 189,159 cases

8 August 2020 10:24 AM

Number of national recoveries so far is 394,759, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 33,851 new tests conducted.

Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-cticc-covid-19-hospitaljpg

Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC

7 August 2020 5:32 PM

Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients.

Read More arrow_forward

200316 Interministerial5

New law will criminalise failure to report domestic violence - Ronald Lamola

7 August 2020 5:20 PM

The justice minister says three bills aimed at eradicating gender-based violence are making their way to Parliament.

Read More arrow_forward

David Makhura

SIU lays charges against three companies linked to COVID-19 corruption - report

7 August 2020 4:19 PM

Premier David Makhura said that the unit has also identified enablers of corruption in the provincial health department.

Read More arrow_forward

Elderly couple holding hands aged old people 123rf

[WATCH] 90-year-old elderly couple serenade each other back to good health

7 August 2020 2:22 PM

Brent Lindeque shares this story of battling COVID-19 for weeks and other good news stories.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman coffee cold weather scarf sweater jersey

Brrrr ... Joburgers wake up to freezing weather on Friday, weekend won't be cold

7 August 2020 1:41 PM

South African Weather Service senior forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng says temperatures are expected to be cool over the weekend.

Read More arrow_forward

Hawks EWN Thomas Holder

Hawks arrest law-enforcement officials for OR Tambo Airport corruption

7 August 2020 1:12 PM

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says so far we have arrested 12 but the number is expected to rise as they receive the reports.

Read More arrow_forward

