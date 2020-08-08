



JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) MP Boy Mamabolo has now apologised for his conduct after he threatened a Sunday World journalist during an interview, saying he has brought shame to the integrity of South Africa’s democracy.

Mamabolo has admitted that last month his interview with Ngoako Malatji deteriorated, leading to him to utter profanities unbefitting of a public representative.

His conduct drew the ire of his political party, which hauled him before a disciplinary committee.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) also condemned his behaviour.

During a recorded interview with Malatji last month, Mamabolo threatened to shoot him and kick his testicles, among other things.

The ANC was quick to denounce his actions, saying he was bound by the oath of office to serve, represent, respect and protect the citizens of South Africa.

The Sanef also expressed concern, adding that such threats had no place in a democratic society.

After appearing before a disciplinary committee, Mamabolo now said he was sorry and that he violated Malatji’s rights.

He has pleaded guilty and agreed to go for anger management classes.

This, he believes, will enhance his emotional intelligence.

Malatji, meanwhile, has laid a formal complaint with the police.

MALEMA APOLOGY

This is the second time Mamabolo has had to issue a public apology in as many months.

Earlier this year, he apologised to EFF leader Julius Malema after accusing him of abusing his wife, Mantoa Malema-Matlala.

Malema had threatening him with a defamation lawsuit unless he retracted his comments. The parties reached a settlement, which saw Mamabolo apologising and agreeing to pay Malema’s legal costs.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Boy Mamabolo apologises for threats against journalist