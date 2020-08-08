Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today

8 August 2020 12:02 PM
by Michael Pedro
Nedbank Cup
Coronavirus
Covid 19

Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in the country since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

JOHANNESBURG - The moment that local football fans around the country have been waiting has arrived. Having been suspended since March, the soccer season will kick off again on Saturday with the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in the country since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

The teams will lock horns in the last four of the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Stadium as Gauteng gets set to stage the remaining matches of the season.

PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza said: “We’ve done everything humanely possible to make sure that when we get back to work, we have done all the testing.”

While the focus today is on the cup, the league season kicks off on Tuesday with a mouth-watering clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today


