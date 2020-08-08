SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today
JOHANNESBURG - The moment that local football fans around the country have been waiting has arrived. Having been suspended since March, the soccer season will kick off again on Saturday with the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.
Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in the country since the COVID-19 lockdown began.
The teams will lock horns in the last four of the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Stadium as Gauteng gets set to stage the remaining matches of the season.
PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza said: “We’ve done everything humanely possible to make sure that when we get back to work, we have done all the testing.”
While the focus today is on the cup, the league season kicks off on Tuesday with a mouth-watering clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today
More from Sport
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht
Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star.Read More
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation
Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss sub-standard transformation targets.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown
Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff.Read More
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely
Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either two tests or five T20 internationals, but Smith has made clear that will not happen.Read More
Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September'
Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation.Read More
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble
On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August.Read More
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA'
Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket.Read More
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger
Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit.Read More
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system'
Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his appeal against his 8-year ban.Read More
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy
Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift the trophy on the Kop.Read More
More from Local
Boy Mamabolo apologises for threats against journalist
Mamabolo has admitted that last month his interview with Ngoako Malatji deteriorated, leading to him to utter profanities unbefitting of a public representative.Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng has 135,485 COVID-19 recoveries out of 189,159 cases
Number of national recoveries so far is 394,759, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 33,851 new tests conducted.Read More
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC
Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients.Read More
New law will criminalise failure to report domestic violence - Ronald Lamola
The justice minister says three bills aimed at eradicating gender-based violence are making their way to Parliament.Read More
SIU lays charges against three companies linked to COVID-19 corruption - report
Premier David Makhura said that the unit has also identified enablers of corruption in the provincial health department.Read More
[WATCH] 90-year-old elderly couple serenade each other back to good health
Brent Lindeque shares this story of battling COVID-19 for weeks and other good news stories.Read More
Brrrr ... Joburgers wake up to freezing weather on Friday, weekend won't be cold
South African Weather Service senior forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng says temperatures are expected to be cool over the weekend.Read More
Hawks arrest law-enforcement officials for OR Tambo Airport corruption
Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says so far we have arrested 12 but the number is expected to rise as they receive the reports.Read More
'As a woman you can't even step out without thinking twice whether I am next'
PHD candidate in gender studies Mbali Mazibuko as well as activist and political analyst Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu reflect on Women's DayRead More
Gauteng Health Department to take action against workers in baby swap saga
Spokesperson Kwara Kekana says the situation is unfortunate and no one should go through such trauma.Read More