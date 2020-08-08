COVID-19: Impunity flourishes in the absence of enforcement - Tutu foundation





The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said in an article on the website Covid corruption shames SA and poisons opportunity to reduce economic inequality that the allegations that South Africa’s defences against COVID-19 have been turned into business opportunities for the politically connected "are a massive setback for the country’s integrity and post-pandemic economic landscape".

The foundation says at a time when we should be demonstrating integrity, we are blowing.

"With each allegation, the trust deficit between the state on the one hand, and citizens and companies who may be enticed to grow the economy on the other, widens. If investors, local and foreign, can’t be enticed to the post-pandemic reconstruction table the task of reducing systemic inequality while rebuilding the economy becomes considerably more challenging.

Archbishop Tutu warned in 1998: “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance and there is no way in which you can assume that yesterday’s oppressed will not become tomorrow’s oppressor. We have seen it happen all over the world, and we shouldn’t be surprised if it happens here.

“We so easily jettison the ideals we had when we were struggling. It is important that we retain the vigour of our civil society organs that were part of the struggle… We’ve got to retain the same capacity to smell out corruption, the abuse of power… If they (the government) are the true democrats which we hope they are, they will say: ‘Those are in fact our true friends – the ones who tell us when things are not right.’”

The foundation adds: "Much has been spoken and written over the past 20 years about things that have gone wrong – but little has been done to set them right. There is a culture of impunity when it comes to corruption. Impunity flourishes in the absence of enforcement. None of the big fish and few little ones ever get caught. The fact that our coronavirus defences have been looted is not a big surprise."

"A few years ago, many South Africans had high hopes for the country’s success. They really wanted the new President to do well, to see the economy restored and Eskom properly managed, and those who had been enriching themselves at the expense of the people go to jail. They really wanted to see South Africa return to the high road of morality and human decency.

"Instead, South Africa seems stuck in a generational rut. Corrupt leaders have been tolerated largely out of strong emotional bonds to the organisation and its group of exceptional leaders who ultimately prevailed in the long struggle against apartheid. Instead of acting against the corrupt, over the years, systems and individuals have been compromised and the state and ruling party have become increasingly factionalised.

"For the state, the window of opportunity is closing to demonstrate the courage and the muscle to act decisively and hold the culprits in its ranks accountable, regardless of who they are. If it closes we must brace ourselves for turbulence. For, in democracies, when the people are ready, governments change."