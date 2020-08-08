Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for COVID-19





JOHANNESBURG - Former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested positive for COVID-19, his family confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

According to the family, the 91-year-old veteran politician is currently self-isolating at home and remains asymptomatic.

“Earlier this week he was informed that he had been in contact with a positive case, and he thus took the precautionary measure of being tested, despite displaying no symptoms himself,” the statement read.

“At this point, we are pleased to say that he remains asymptomatic and is in good spirits. As a family, we have put in place a capable team to keep watch over the situation.”

The family thanked the public for their prayers and well wishes during this time.

“We are aware that many families have journeyed this road of infection and the overwhelming majority have emerged to full recovery. We, therefore, thank you for your prayers as we await a good outcome.”

