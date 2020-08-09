Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
Ramaphosa to deliver Women's Day address

9 August 2020 7:33 AM
by Eyewitness News
Womens Day
gender based violence
South Africa Womens Day

Today marks 64 years since the heroic 1956 Women's March to the Union Buildings against draconian pass laws and their impact on women.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is today expected to deliver the keynote address in celebration of Women’s Day under the theme 'Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights for an Equal Future'.

Given the national lockdown restrictions on public gatherings, this year's national day will be televised and celebrated virtually with president Ramaphosa his keynote address remotely.

The commemoration this year also comes amid heightened concerns around the scourge of gender-based violence with activists in the country calling for a move away from flowery language and speech to real material change in addressing the plight of women in South Africa.

