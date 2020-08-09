Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
ANC in Free State feels betrayed by members who voted against Olly Mlamleli

9 August 2020 8:05 AM
by Edwin Ntshidi
African National Congress
free state anc
Olly Mlamleli
Olly Mlamleli ousted
Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli

Mlamleli was ousted during a special council meeting on Friday night through a motion of no confidence brought by the Freedom Front Plus.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State intends taking to task members who voted with the opposition, leading to the removal of Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli.

Mlamleli was ousted during a special council meeting on Friday night through a motion of no confidence brought by the Freedom Front Plus.

She had survived two previous attempts.

The Free State ANC said some of its members betrayed the party and defied orders to vote in a motion of no confidence against Mlamleli. It’s now seeking answers.

The council is made up of 100 members and, out of those, 31 voted to remove Mlamleli, 28 were against the motion, while eight others spoiled their ballots.

The rest could not participate in the secret vote because they were not physically present in the chambers, which was required.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Thabo Meeko: “We wat to understand truly what has been the issue and what made people act in the manner that they did.”

Mlamleli took over as Mangaung’s executive mayor in 2016.

But her administration has been dogged by allegations of poor governance, corruption and a cash flow crisis.

In December last year, the national government placed the metro under administration and implemented a financial recovery plan.

When contacted for comment by Eyewitness News, Mlamleli referred all inquiries to her political party.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : ANC in Free State feels betrayed by members who voted against Olly Mlamleli


