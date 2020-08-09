Streaming issues? Report here
070a3516-smalljpg 070a3516-smalljpg
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
You can now buy a R10 voucher and top up your cylinder at pay-as-you gas station PayGas CEO Philippe Hoeblich says it is ideal to operate from petrol filling stations as they are within a walking distance. 9 August 2020 1:22 PM
WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address Given the national lockdown restrictions on public gatherings, this year’s national day has been televised and celebrated virtuall... 9 August 2020 12:03 PM
ANC in Free State feels betrayed by members who voted against Olly Mlamleli Mlamleli was ousted during a special council meeting on Friday night through a motion of no confidence brought by the Freedom Fron... 9 August 2020 8:05 AM
View all Local
Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa The president said in his Women's Day speech there are efforts to give women access to productive assets such as land. 9 August 2020 2:02 PM
COVID-19: Impunity flourishes in the absence of enforcement - Tutu foundation The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the fact that SA's coronavirus defences have been looted is not a big surprise. 8 August 2020 2:39 PM
Boy Mamabolo apologises for threats against journalist Mamabolo has admitted that last month his interview with Ngoako Malatji deteriorated, leading to him to utter profanities unbefitt... 8 August 2020 11:55 AM
View all Politics
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU! From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
View all Business
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
View all Sport
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'. 7 August 2020 6:25 PM
[WATCH] Judith Sephuma shares what you can expect from her upcoming virtual show The Jazz Unplugged Concert - a 66-minute on-demand live studio show - will be made available to ticket buyers from 8 August. 7 August 2020 3:36 PM
Father had a big influence in me discovering my love for arts - Fulu Mugovhani The actress says her new movie "Seriously single" is relatable to the dating pool in South Africa. 7 August 2020 3:32 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 404,568 (73%) COVID-19 recoveries for SA as death toll breaches 10,000 There were 36,607 new tests conducted. The number of tests conducted to date is 3.220,265 with 535,188 confirmed cases. 8 August 2020 9:44 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

You can now buy a R10 voucher and top up your cylinder at pay-as-you gas station

9 August 2020 1:22 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Gas cylinder
Spaza shops
townships
PayGas
Philippe Hoeblich

PayGas CEO Philippe Hoeblich says it is ideal to operate from petrol filling stations as they are within a walking distance.

Cape Town-based start-up PayGas a company that fractions LPG (liquid petroleum gas) purchases into smaller quantities, making it more affordable to low-income households, plans to roll out several pay-as-you-gas stations catering to close to 200,000 customers in major townships in the next 36 months.

PayGas has recently partnered with Afrox to unveil pay as you go LPG gas access in the townships. PayGas installed 52 Pay-as-you-gas stations across South African townships to allow access to affordable energy for low-income households. So, instead of filling the LPG canister for R250 at a time, users can now purchase an electronic voucher at any spaza shop and use the PayGas app (USSD) to fill their cylinder, totally or partially, for as little as R10.

Refiloe Mpakanayane speaks to PayGas CEO and founder Philippe Hoeblich for more on this.

You can pay or R10 or R20 and top up your cylinder with what you can afford. We're breaking entry barriers into gas and creating freedom of choice for everybody.

Philippe Hoeblich, Founder and CEO - PayGas

I realised that there are two problems: people and buying with cash and the government has a lot of regulations, so we made a major project with the fire department to design this solution.

Philippe Hoeblich, Founder and CEO - PayGas

He says since some clients use public transport such as taxis and can't transport cylinders, it is ideal to operate from petrol filling stations as they are within a walking distance.

You know, 100% of our clients in Delft have electricity but it is expensive to cook with it. Took for a family of four with gas you need about 7kg per month, about R150. But is very difficult to cook for a family of four for a full month with R150 of electricity.

Philippe Hoeblich, Founder and CEO - PayGas

Listen below for more ...


9 August 2020 1:22 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Gas cylinder
Spaza shops
townships
PayGas
Philippe Hoeblich

More from Local

cyril-2jpg

WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address

9 August 2020 12:03 PM

Given the national lockdown restrictions on public gatherings, this year’s national day has been televised and celebrated virtually with president Ramaphosa delivering his address remotely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200808ollygif

ANC in Free State feels betrayed by members who voted against Olly Mlamleli

9 August 2020 8:05 AM

Mlamleli was ousted during a special council meeting on Friday night through a motion of no confidence brought by the Freedom Front Plus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rama1jpg

Ramaphosa to deliver Women’s Day address

9 August 2020 7:33 AM

Today marks 64 years since the heroic 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings against draconian pass laws and their impact on women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

UPDATE: 404,568 (73%) COVID-19 recoveries for SA as death toll breaches 10,000

8 August 2020 9:44 PM

There were 36,607 new tests conducted. The number of tests conducted to date is 3.220,265 with 535,188 confirmed cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190311buthelezi

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for COVID-19

8 August 2020 4:04 PM

According to a statement from his family, the 91-year-old veteran politician is currently self-isolating at home and remains asymptomatic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp-message-log-app-smartphone-social-media-texting-technology-123rf

Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others

8 August 2020 2:44 PM

National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns Beat EC Bees FC 2-1

SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today

8 August 2020 12:02 PM

Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in the country since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy Mamabolo

Boy Mamabolo apologises for threats against journalist

8 August 2020 11:55 AM

Mamabolo has admitted that last month his interview with Ngoako Malatji deteriorated, leading to him to utter profanities unbefitting of a public representative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-cticc-covid-19-hospitaljpg

Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC

7 August 2020 5:32 PM

Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200316 Interministerial5

New law will criminalise failure to report domestic violence - Ronald Lamola

7 August 2020 5:20 PM

The justice minister says three bills aimed at eradicating gender-based violence are making their way to Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa

Politics

You can now buy a R10 voucher and top up your cylinder at pay-as-you gas station

Local

ANC in Free State feels betrayed by members who voted against Olly Mlamleli

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Jacob Zuma apologises to Derek Hanekom over defamatory tweet

9 August 2020 4:28 PM

Tutu Foundation: Corruption cannot be allowed to destroy SA

9 August 2020 3:16 PM

COVID-19 hospitalisations in W Cape declining, says govt

9 August 2020 1:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA