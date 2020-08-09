You can now buy a R10 voucher and top up your cylinder at pay-as-you gas station





Cape Town-based start-up PayGas a company that fractions LPG (liquid petroleum gas) purchases into smaller quantities, making it more affordable to low-income households, plans to roll out several pay-as-you-gas stations catering to close to 200,000 customers in major townships in the next 36 months.

PayGas has recently partnered with Afrox to unveil pay as you go LPG gas access in the townships. PayGas installed 52 Pay-as-you-gas stations across South African townships to allow access to affordable energy for low-income households. So, instead of filling the LPG canister for R250 at a time, users can now purchase an electronic voucher at any spaza shop and use the PayGas app (USSD) to fill their cylinder, totally or partially, for as little as R10.

Refiloe Mpakanayane speaks to PayGas CEO and founder Philippe Hoeblich for more on this.

You can pay or R10 or R20 and top up your cylinder with what you can afford. We're breaking entry barriers into gas and creating freedom of choice for everybody. Philippe Hoeblich, Founder and CEO - PayGas

I realised that there are two problems: people and buying with cash and the government has a lot of regulations, so we made a major project with the fire department to design this solution. Philippe Hoeblich, Founder and CEO - PayGas

He says since some clients use public transport such as taxis and can't transport cylinders, it is ideal to operate from petrol filling stations as they are within a walking distance.

You know, 100% of our clients in Delft have electricity but it is expensive to cook with it. Took for a family of four with gas you need about 7kg per month, about R150. But is very difficult to cook for a family of four for a full month with R150 of electricity. Philippe Hoeblich, Founder and CEO - PayGas

