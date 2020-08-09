



CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the 2020 National Women’s Day keynote address under the global Generation Equality campaign with the theme: Generation Equality: Realising women’s rights for an equal future.

Given the national lockdown restrictions on public gatherings, this year’s national day has been televised and celebrated virtually with president Ramaphosa delivering his address remotely.

National Women’s Day is celebrated on 09 August every year as part of Women’s Month, which commemorates the heroic 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings against draconian pass laws and their impact on women.

Women’s Month is a platform from which government and civil society are able to highlight the challenges confronting women and profile programmes and policies that advance women’s empowerment and gender equity.

WATCH: Ramaphosa delivers keynote address on Women's Day

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address