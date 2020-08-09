Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa





President Cyril Ramaphosa said during Women's Day speech on Sunday that one of the most important ways to reduce the vulnerability of women to gender-based violence is to enable them to become financially independent.

"With the launch of Generation Equality and with the implementation of the National Strategic Plan we have a unique opportunity to refashion our society and the lives of the women of South Africa.

"We have an opportunity to build a country in which women's right to dignity, security, safety and protection is non-negotiable. It requires bold and measurable actions by government, civil society, the private sector and all actors for meaningful change," he said.

He vowed to support women who operate small or micro-businesses, including in the informal sector.

"Lack of access to financial services and digital identification limits their ability to conduct business. Under Generation Equality, we will be supporting AU member states in their drive to adopt digital IDs. We will engage the financial sector to strengthen efforts to make financial services accessible and affordable for women in South Africa," he added

Ramaphosa also said there were efforts to speed up the process of giving women access to productive assets such as land.