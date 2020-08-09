Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre

9 August 2020 3:00 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Sibongile Khumalo
South African State Theatre
Zonke Dikana

The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses.

In commemoration of Women’s Month, the South African State Theatre will present virtual music concerts by the musical doyen Mama Sibongile Khumalo and the critically acclaimed songstress Zonke Dikana.

The two concerts are included in the mix of the theatre's Season 3 of online streaming service that already boasts a diverse billing.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zonke for more on this.

I've never done a virtual concert before because as performers we feed off the audience. I never thought in my lifetime I would have to be in that position. Sometimes things have to be by choice but because you are a performer you're just happy to have any platform, really, to kind of excel.

Zonke Dikana, Musician

Hopefully, my audience will give me love through their lenses.

Zonke Dikana, Musician

Zonke’s show, Live In Concert With Zonke Dikana, will premiere on Women’s Day, 9 August 2020 at 15:00, while Mama Sibongile Khumalo’s concert is set to wrap up the celebrations on 30 August 2020, 15:00.

Tickets can be purchased at Webtickets from R70. Fans can stream both concerts on the theatre's online channel from the comfort of their living rooms.

Listen below for the full interview ...


9 August 2020 3:00 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Sibongile Khumalo
South African State Theatre
Zonke Dikana

More from Lifestyle

parenting-in-lockdownjpg

Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised

7 August 2020 5:35 PM

Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown.

car insurance short-term cover 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs

5 August 2020 8:21 PM

Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19'

5 August 2020 4:43 PM

Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace.

ei-7020-omny-episodic-claudine-1500x1500-fapng

Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts

5 August 2020 3:47 PM

The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language.

woman-mask-covid19-virus-symptoms-self-isolation-quarantine-laptop-at-home-123rf

Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength

5 August 2020 3:41 PM

Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand.

nike-adpng

[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'

4 August 2020 8:09 PM

Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.

Money notes coins rands

Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared'

4 August 2020 3:23 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation.

Young man reading books in library literature 123rflifestyle 123rf

'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited'

4 August 2020 12:40 PM

Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne unpacks factors pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution.

Ferrari

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

gay-couple-parents-baby-interracial-relationship-family-adoption-surrogacy-123rf

How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'

3 August 2020 7:36 PM

"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.

