Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre
In commemoration of Women’s Month, the South African State Theatre will present virtual music concerts by the musical doyen Mama Sibongile Khumalo and the critically acclaimed songstress Zonke Dikana.
The two concerts are included in the mix of the theatre's Season 3 of online streaming service that already boasts a diverse billing.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zonke for more on this.
I've never done a virtual concert before because as performers we feed off the audience. I never thought in my lifetime I would have to be in that position. Sometimes things have to be by choice but because you are a performer you're just happy to have any platform, really, to kind of excel.Zonke Dikana, Musician
Hopefully, my audience will give me love through their lenses.Zonke Dikana, Musician
Zonke’s show, Live In Concert With Zonke Dikana, will premiere on Women’s Day, 9 August 2020 at 15:00, while Mama Sibongile Khumalo’s concert is set to wrap up the celebrations on 30 August 2020, 15:00.
Tickets can be purchased at Webtickets from R70. Fans can stream both concerts on the theatre's online channel from the comfort of their living rooms.
Listen below for the full interview ...
