Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
You can now buy a R10 voucher and top up your cylinder at pay-as-you gas station PayGas CEO Philippe Hoeblich says it is ideal to operate from petrol filling stations as they are within a walking distance. 9 August 2020 1:22 PM
WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address Given the national lockdown restrictions on public gatherings, this year’s national day has been televised and celebrated virtuall... 9 August 2020 12:03 PM
ANC in Free State feels betrayed by members who voted against Olly Mlamleli Mlamleli was ousted during a special council meeting on Friday night through a motion of no confidence brought by the Freedom Fron... 9 August 2020 8:05 AM
View all Local
Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet Former president Jacob Zuma said on his official Twitter account that he “unconditionally withdraws” the allegation. 9 August 2020 4:50 PM
Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa The president said in his Women's Day speech there are efforts to give women access to productive assets such as land. 9 August 2020 2:02 PM
COVID-19: Impunity flourishes in the absence of enforcement - Tutu foundation The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the fact that SA's coronavirus defences have been looted is not a big surprise. 8 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Politics
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU! From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
View all Business
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
View all Sport
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'. 7 August 2020 6:25 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
[WATCH] Judith Sephuma shares what you can expect from her upcoming virtual show The Jazz Unplugged Concert - a 66-minute on-demand live studio show - will be made available to ticket buyers from 8 August. 7 August 2020 3:36 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 404,568 (73%) COVID-19 recoveries for SA as death toll breaches 10,000 There were 36,607 new tests conducted. The number of tests conducted to date is 3.220,265 with 535,188 confirmed cases. 8 August 2020 9:44 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory

9 August 2020 5:14 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Brad Binder
MotoGP rider
MotoGP
President Cyril Ramaphosa

The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday congratulated motorcycle racer Brad Binder on flying the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class.

Brad Binder, who previously raced in the Moto2 class, recorded the first MotoGP premier class win by a South African after starting in seventh place on the grid at the Masaryk Circuit in the Czech Republic.

Ramaphosa said on the Presidency website: “Brad Binder made all South Africans proud today with his historic victory. We share in his elation and look forward to his long and successful career at the top of his sport.

“Coming as it did on Women’s Day, which brings us together as a nation, Brad’s victory in the Czech Grand Prix provides us with inspiration, hope and pride and lifts our spirits at a time we need this.”


9 August 2020 5:14 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Brad Binder
MotoGP rider
MotoGP
President Cyril Ramaphosa

More from Sport

Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns Beat EC Bees FC 2-1

SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today

8 August 2020 12:02 PM

Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in the country since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Percy Tau

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht

6 August 2020 2:58 PM

Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200325 Mthethwa

Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation

5 August 2020 11:17 AM

Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss sub-standard transformation targets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bobby-motaungjpg

Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown

4 August 2020 4:46 PM

Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191114graemegif

South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely

3 August 2020 11:40 AM

Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either two tests or five T20 internationals, but Smith has made clear that will not happen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JacquesFaul.jpg

Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September'

29 July 2020 6:02 PM

Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Irvin Khoza

PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble

28 July 2020 1:43 PM

On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket-ball-sport-123rfjpg

'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA'

27 July 2020 4:09 PM

Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sam-mohau-hlonyanajpg

How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger

25 July 2020 11:23 AM

Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

98328860-f164-474e-9acc-1d00ea29782c.jpg

Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system'

24 July 2020 4:08 PM

Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his appeal against his 8-year ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet

Politics

Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa

Politics

You can now buy a R10 voucher and top up your cylinder at pay-as-you gas station

Local

EWN Highlights

President Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on MotoGP victory

9 August 2020 6:47 PM

We can’t ignore deafening cries of women for protection & justice – Ramaphosa

9 August 2020 6:25 PM

Malema criticises women’s continued struggle for recognition in SA’s economy

9 August 2020 5:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA