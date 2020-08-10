[WATCH] Anti-bully activist pleading against TikTok prank goes viral
Anti-bullying activist Lizzie Velasquez claps back at TikTok users who Facetime prank, their kids using a disabled filter, goes viral on social media.
Social media praises anti-bully activist Lizzie Velasquez after she pleads with TikTok users, a popular video-sharing app to stop face-timing people as if they were disabled.
Velasquez referenced a mother who used Velasquez face to prank her son in order to get likes and laughs on social media.
Please help spread the word! @tiktok_us #facetimeprank pic.twitter.com/D7Q6z3a0sw— Lizzie Velasquez (@littlelizziev) August 9, 2020
