[WATCH] Anti-bully activist pleading against TikTok prank goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate

Anti-bullying activist Lizzie Velasquez claps back at TikTok users who Facetime prank, their kids using a disabled filter, goes viral on social media.

Social media praises anti-bully activist Lizzie Velasquez after she pleads with TikTok users, a popular video-sharing app to stop face-timing people as if they were disabled.

Velasquez referenced a mother who used Velasquez face to prank her son in order to get likes and laughs on social media.

Watch video below:

Listen below for the full interview ...