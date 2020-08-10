'Eradicate chauvinism, sexism and patriarchy. They enable oppression of women'





President Cyril Ramaphosa says in the weekly _From The Desk of the President _that South Africans must forge ahead with efforts to eradicate chauvinism, sexism and patriarchy.

It is these attitudes that enable the oppression of women, he adds. "It is up to us – both men and women – to affirm that a woman’s value, position and opinions are no less than that of a man."

According to Ramaphosa: "This month we begin the implementation of the National Strategic Plan to combat gender-based violence and femicide. A key aspect of the plan is on ensuring greater women’s financial inclusion."

He mentioned a number of commitments made under Generation Equality that will be given effect to through the National Strategic Plan.

"Firstly, we are going to drive women’s economic inclusion through public procurement. We have set the target of ensuring that at least 40% of goods and services procured by public entities are sourced from women-owned businesses.

"Secondly, we are going to scale up support for women-owned SMMEs and for women who work in the informal sector or are unemployed. This will include engagement with the financial sector to make financial services accessible and affordable for women.

"Thirdly, we want to ensure more women have access to productive assets such as land. It is essential that women are beneficiaries of the accelerate land reform programme. It is significant that of the R75 million in COVID-19 relief earmarked for farming input vouchers 53% of the beneficiaries will be rural women. We must ensure that women subsistence and small-scale farmers continue to receive support beyond the pandemic.

"Fourthly, we want to ensure that women are protected from gender-based violence in the workplace. In this regard, we will be working at a national and regional level towards the ratification of the ILO Convention on Violence and Harassment in the Workplace.