We will ensure enough evidence is available right up to prosecution - SACC
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) together with the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Foundation for Human Rights and the Council for the Advancement of South African Constitution (CASAC) are calling on all South Africans to act against corruption.
South African Council of Churches' Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana joined Ray White who is standing in on the Breakfast show on his dismay towards the corruption that is happening in the country.
We believe that there is no conscientious South African who is not frustrated, fed up and absolutely disgusted by the insensitive corruption.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - South African Council of Churches
In the next coming weeks, the SACC will work together with academics and legal experts to work against corruption in the country, including the reopening of the "Unburdening Panel" for whistle-blowers and public servants to report corruption.
It is often said we don’t have enough evidence, we don’t’ have enough fit. We will help, we will make sure it is available right up to prosecution.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - South African Council of Churches
We will find the space where these operations are happening and we shall identify and flush them out.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - South African Council of Churches
Mpumlwana says the citizens are responsible for standing up against corruption and to stop South Africa being identified with corruption.
Listen below for the full interview ...
