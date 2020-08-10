Corrupt police officers 'use inside info at airport to steal drugs from mules'





Fourteen police officers, most of whom work out of OR Tambo International Airport, have been arrested following a three-year investigation.

Aubrey Masongo speaks to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale to find out more.

This is an investigation that stems from other investigations at the airport, where we are trying to root out corrupt elements. Colonel Katlego Mogale, Spokesperson - Hawks

We believe that there are people who are misusing the power that is vested in them in their capacity as employees. Some of these people bring some of the institutions into disrepute. Colonel Katlego Mogale, Spokesperson - Hawks

The investigation shows that 14 of these people have been arrested and they will be appearing tomorrow in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court. We have also confiscated money from some of these suspects. Colonel Katlego Mogale, Spokesperson - Hawks

On claims that one of the suspects was found in possession about R1-million in cash, Col Mogale says the investigation is underway into how and who he got it from.

Basically what happens is there are other investigations that are going on at the airport with regard to drug smuggling through the airport. The suspects used that information to siphon those drugs from the mules. Colonel Katlego Mogale, Spokesperson - Hawks

It is disheartening that these members who have taken an oath to protect the law are the ones who are contravening it, moreso as it is a handful of them that are doing this. Colonel Katlego Mogale, Spokesperson - Hawks

