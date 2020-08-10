Corrupt police officers 'use inside info at airport to steal drugs from mules'
Fourteen police officers, most of whom work out of OR Tambo International Airport, have been arrested following a three-year investigation.
Aubrey Masongo speaks to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale to find out more.
This is an investigation that stems from other investigations at the airport, where we are trying to root out corrupt elements.Colonel Katlego Mogale, Spokesperson - Hawks
We believe that there are people who are misusing the power that is vested in them in their capacity as employees. Some of these people bring some of the institutions into disrepute.Colonel Katlego Mogale, Spokesperson - Hawks
The investigation shows that 14 of these people have been arrested and they will be appearing tomorrow in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court. We have also confiscated money from some of these suspects.Colonel Katlego Mogale, Spokesperson - Hawks
On claims that one of the suspects was found in possession about R1-million in cash, Col Mogale says the investigation is underway into how and who he got it from.
Basically what happens is there are other investigations that are going on at the airport with regard to drug smuggling through the airport. The suspects used that information to siphon those drugs from the mules.Colonel Katlego Mogale, Spokesperson - Hawks
It is disheartening that these members who have taken an oath to protect the law are the ones who are contravening it, moreso as it is a handful of them that are doing this.Colonel Katlego Mogale, Spokesperson - Hawks
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
Stats SA gears up for first ever digital census as COVID-19 presents challenges
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says they will use a multi-modal approach, considering there may be hard-to-reach areas.Read More
Is the television show Uyajola 9/9 perpetuating stereotypes on black love?
Listeners debate on whether the programme is perpetuating stereotypes when it comes to black people's relationships.Read More
We will ensure enough evidence is available right up to prosecution - SACC
The South African Council of Churches says there is no conscientious South African who is not fed up and disgusted by corruption.Read More
[WATCH] Two Gen-Z brothers being blown away by Phil Collins song goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng records 143,068 COVID-19 recoveries from 192,767 cases
The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 559,585. There were 6,670 new infections and the total number of deaths is 10,408.Read More
You can now buy a R10 voucher and top up your cylinder at pay-as-you gas station
PayGas CEO Philippe Hoeblich says it is ideal to operate from petrol filling stations as they are within a walking distance.Read More
WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address
Given the national lockdown restrictions on public gatherings, this year’s national day has been televised and celebrated virtually with president Ramaphosa delivering his address remotely.Read More
ANC in Free State feels betrayed by members who voted against Olly Mlamleli
Mlamleli was ousted during a special council meeting on Friday night through a motion of no confidence brought by the Freedom Front Plus.Read More
Ramaphosa to deliver Women’s Day address
Today marks 64 years since the heroic 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings against draconian pass laws and their impact on women.Read More
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for COVID-19
According to a statement from his family, the 91-year-old veteran politician is currently self-isolating at home and remains asymptomatic.Read More