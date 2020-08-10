Is the television show Uyajola 9/9 perpetuating stereotypes on black love?
Uyajola 9/9 is a television programme that serves to expose infidelity in relationships and the dramatic confrontations for the whole world to see.
Aubrey Masango on The Clement Manyathela Show shared with listeners that he is increasingly becoming uncomfortable with the television show’s content as he views it as perpetuating certain stereotypes about black people and the difficulties they find in their relationships.
Callers engaged with Masango on the open line about their views on reality TV shows, with many arguing that the show is for entertainment.
The programme by Jub Jub is just for entertainment.Linda - Caller
RELATED: Uyajola 9/9 is not scripted or staged, Moja LOVE tells Eusebius
Many argued that there are many television programmes and entertaining advertisements that were exposing a caricature of the South African society in a way that makes us look like a laughing stock to the rest of the world.
I understand what you are saying about Uyajola 9/9 but I think this discussion might be expanded; it’s a bigger discussion than Uyajola 9/9.Paul - Caller
We are happy to look at ourselves being caricatured to look at ourselves being a joke and people saying we are too serious. Yes, we need to take ourselves seriously, it's time we take ourselves seriously. They are laughing at us.Paul - Caller
Listen below for the full interview ...
