Stats SA gears up for first ever digital census as COVID-19 presents challenges
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says that South Africa has done censuses since the dawn of democracy. The historic Census 1996 was followed by Census 2001 and Census 2011.
Ten years later, in 2021, Statistics Sa will conduct another census.
Aubrey Masango on The Clement Manythela Show speaks to Maluleke for more on this.
We have been improved on our technology from our paper-based to electronic processing. This time we want to collect using digital technology.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-general - Statistics SA
Developments have occurred throughout the world. COVID-19 presents us with challenges that we need to surmount because this is the only time that digital is needed the most.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-general - Statistics SA
We will use a multi-modal approach, meaning that for difficult and hard-to-reach areas in the census we will still go and use a paper-based model. In the event that COVID-19 doesn't subside completely, it means we should be ready to use the technology.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-general - Statistics SA
Listen below for the full interview...
