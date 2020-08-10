'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about'





Kate Turkington is one of South Africa’s best-known broadcasters, author, travel writer, book reviewer and media trainer.

She broadcasted a weekly Sunday nights show on Talk Radio 702/CapeTalk called Believe it or Not which came to an end in early 2013.

South Africa’s longest-running radio talk show with the same host in the same time slot as she started in 1993 until 2013.

Kate Turkington joined Tshegofatso Modisane on her journey on 702.

When I started "Believe it or Not" way back, I mean, 702 was in the forefront of a media revolution. Kate Turkington- Author, Travel Writer, Talkshow Host, Book Reviewer and Media Trainer

Turkington spoke of her lecturing years at Wits and her doing the midday show until she was offered to do the weekly Sunday night show “Believe it or Not” in which she still is amazed at why she was chosen for the show but says her desire to learn made her take it.

I used to rush to 702 from Wits and do the one hour show from lunchtime and rush back. Kate Turkington- Author, Travel Writer, Talkshow Host, Book Reviewer and Media Trainer

I love learning. Kate Turkington- Author, Travel Writer, Talkshow Host, Book Reviewer and Media Trainer

Turkington says in all the interviews she had done on 702, the is one that stood out for her was done 15 years ago with an Anglican pastor who would counsel sick people. She says the pastor told her that the people he remembered always were those elderly women who when they were about to pass on, would say “ I wish I had done more with my life”.

I think in the last 15 years we have seen enormous strides, we have seen women standing up for themselves. Kate Turkington- Author, Travel Writer, Talkshow Host, Book Reviewer and Media Trainer

I am all for women, I think we are wonderful because we shoulder so much and get on with it. We just have to get on with it. Kate Turkington- Author, Travel Writer, Talkshow Host, Book Reviewer and Media Trainer

Actress, author and businesswoman Ayanda Borotho also joined the conversation with Tshegofatso.

Borotho is a South African actress, public figure and artivist (artist activist) best known for playing the title role in the SABC1 sitcom Nomzamo since 2007.

It is, however, her current role as Phumelele on _Isibaya _that has cemented her presence in the acting industry. A role which saw her twice nominated for the Royalty Soapie Awards.

Borotho spoke of being raised in a township called Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal and losing her father who she describes as a person who has shaped the woman she has become.

He just had a love and desire for me to do well in life. Ayanda Borotho-Actress, Author and businesswoman

Borotho spoke about gender-based violence (GBV) and how society is making it difficult for those who abuse women to be arrested and how the privilege of power plays a huge role in not finding solutions around abuse in the country.

Nobody wants to give up privilege. If you are privileged you don’t want to give it up. Ayanda Borotho-Actress, Author and businesswoman

I hate the term GBV and I hate it because it feels like we're romanticising what we are talking about. Ayanda Borotho-Actress, Author and businesswoman

Borotho has since written a personal memoir called Unbecoming to Become that looks into her journey back to self in a bid to find her true self and to redefine her worth.

Borotho says it is important that mothers speak up when their kids are being abused and that when she started to speak to her daughters about her own life experiences they started to see her as human.