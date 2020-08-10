Power dynamics make women vulnerable when filming intimate scene - Rori Motuba





In the past years, we have seen women speaking up against gender-based violence (GBV) and marching in the _Me Too _movement which is one of the most popular protests where various local or international names have spoken against sexual harassment and sexual abuse by powerful and prominent men in a specific industry, whether it be in corporate or the entertainment industry.

Actress Rorisang Motuba joined the Afternoon Drive to discuss GBV in the South African film and arts industry. She explained that power dynamics have made many women vulnerable on sets in particularly when filming an intimate scene.

When it comes to intimacy, sex scenes as it were, that is one of the scenes we need protection and I have read about it happen on other shows overseas and I would like for the South African industry to take it on. Rorisang Motuba- Actress

Motuba says the South African arts and film industry needs an intimacy coach brought on set to ensure everything that happens is mutually agreed on and is choreographed in a manner that everyone is comfortable.

So that everybody knows what is happening and no one is surprised. Rorisang Motuba- Actress

Motuba says the South African film and arts industry is far behind when it comes to policies and bylaws that should be implemented on set.

She added that production companies, managers and agencies are the ones who can make a change and ensure that actresses feel comfortable, safe and protected on set by trying ways to ensure that certain conditions are placed on contracts.

Listen below for the full interview ...