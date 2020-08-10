Gauteng COVID-19 numbers declining but province not out of the woods yet





The Gauteng provincial government says that the recovery numbers are steadily on the rise. The province which is the epicenter of the virus has 197 767 confirmed cases with 143 068 recoveries to date. EWN's Bonga Dlulane has more.

The latest statistics show that out of a total of 93,648 people who were in contact with people who tested positive for the coronavirus - more than 73,000 have completed isolation and reported no symptoms.

As the epicentre of the virus, the province is not out of the woods yet. It has to keep an eye on areas where daily infections are spiking such as Soweto.

Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane for more on this.

The government has been very cautious to say they are not out of the woods yet. There a lot of areas when cases are surging on a daily basis. You have Soweto, Johannesburg CBD. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The hospital rates are also down, a lot of people not being hospitalised. Premier David Makhura also said last week that they are taking the positives out of this and are trying to see what they can do to replicate and make sure that they do better to make sure that they have enough beds and at the same time conduct enough tests. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The good news doesn't mean that they are complacent. They are saying they might celebrate if they can even if it is small victories at the moment. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

