Eskom says load reduction back in four provinces
Eskom said on Monday that it would implement load reduction in four different provinces from 5pm until 10pm.
The affected provinces are Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
Eskom explains that load reduction involves switching off power in areas where illegal connection cases overload and damage its system.
Through load reduction, the power utility hopes to protect the grid and reduced the usage during peak hours. Customers from affected areas are urged not to log faults during this time.
Eskom Load Reduction Notice— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 10, 2020
Date: 10 August 2020 #EskomFreeState will implement load reduction. See statement for areas impacted from 17h00 to 20h00 pic.twitter.com/2kBGk1NKJD
