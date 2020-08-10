Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away
JOHANNESBURG - Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena has passed away at the age of 51.
Mabena is known for having hosted some of South Africa’s biggest radio shows in his career, spanning over 30 years.
Mabena was the station manager and breakfast show anchor at Power FM. He died from cardiac arrest on Monday.
Power FM chairman Given Mkhari described his passing as a huge loss.
“He was admitted to hospital on Saturday and was discharged this morning (Monday). On his way home, he experienced more pain and they went back to the hospital. When I arrived at hospital, he was in ICU. Mrs Mabena was called into the room when they pronounced him dead.”
Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke.
Friday evenings at 9pm, with my VHS tape ready to record the latest music videos, was what my childhood was made of. Rest Easy Uncle Bob!#RIPBobMabena💔 pic.twitter.com/MTdJqivunq— Zamani Khethelo (@ZamaniNKhethelo) August 10, 2020
Hard to believe. You did radio with passion and joy. Pure radio talent. A Star. You set the bar, showed how it’s done. You defined & shaped it for years to come. You loved it & it loved you back like crazy. A radio legend has fallen.— Azania (@Azania_) August 10, 2020
Moya wa hao o robale ka khotso #RIPBobMabena
Just heard the tragic news about the passing of Bob Mabena. I will remember his brilliant work. And I will also remember with gratitude the calm and important role he played as a spokesperson, a calm voice in dangerous times, during our first democratic election. #RIPBobMabena— John Perlman (@JohnPerlman) August 10, 2020
#RIPBobMabena 2020 is a dog, (inja)it came to steal😢😥😰 pic.twitter.com/hX7L6I0bXR— Tiddo (@Tiddom) August 10, 2020
A big s/o to @JRafrika for giving Bob Mabena his 💐 while he could still smell them. Rip to the 📻 📺 Legend #ripBobMabena pic.twitter.com/yqWEXotraZ— MrMajoComedy (@mrmajo_AF) August 10, 2020
Bob (and Melanie) did the things on SABC’s Studio Mix! The trendsetters! #RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/0XyqTEA2rD— Sbu Mpungose (@SbuMpungose) August 10, 2020
This article first appeared on EWN : Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away
Given the national lockdown restrictions on public gatherings, this year’s national day has been televised and celebrated virtually with president Ramaphosa delivering his address remotely.Read More