President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena
President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the sad passing of legendary radio personality Bob Mabena, who passed away this afternoon, 10 August 2020, at the age of 51.
President @CyrilRamaphosa has conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the sad passing of legendary radio personality Bob Mabena, who passed away this afternoon, 10 August 2020, at the age of 51. https://t.co/AUFow3XE9u #RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/mMTGcEZsAL— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 10, 2020
