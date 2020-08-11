A radio world without Bob Mabena is just so unfair - Thabo Shole-Mashao
The media fratenity as well as ordinary South Africans have reacted with disbelief at the passing of legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena.
The veteran broadcaster died on Monday at the age of 51 from cardiac arrest.
After 31 in the industry, Mabena was hailed as a legend and icon in broadcasting.
RELATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena
The Jammer as he was famously known worked for many radio stations during his career including Kaya FM and Power FM.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Power FM former co-anchor Thabo Mdluli and broadcaster Thabo Shole-Mashao to share their memories of the legendary broadcaster.
I am still shaking, I am still in disbelief and for a very long period yesterday I refused to accept the news when it came out.Thabo Mdluli, Former co-anchor - Power FM
He says it is incredible for someone who had been so giving, alive, so open and so available for the past 24 months of his life to no longer be there.
Even when we would have challenging views, Bob Mabena did that with grace. If I had a different view to him, what was important was that we put the people first.Thabo Mdluli, Former co-anchor - Power FM
Shole-Mashao says Mabena not only worked for many radio stations, he occupied prominent slots and touched many lives at the same time.
I remember following him as a young aspiring radio broadcaster and coming back from school and listening to him on different radio stations. He was such a massive figure and a broadcaster of note and for us it was a dream to work with him. A radio world without Bob Mabena is just so unfair.Thabo Shole-Mashao, Broadcaster
Listen below to the full conversation:
