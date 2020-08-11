Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Masks with valves banned in certain cities and airlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 10:05
Zimbabwean government deny crisis in the country
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nick Mangwana
Today at 10:08
Trump's stimulus package and November elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 10:33
Top trending stories in Business Insider
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:35
The role of universities and research in a pandemic
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prof. Tawana Kupe
Today at 10:45
Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
World of Work
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Maria Philippides, director at Norton Rose Fulbright
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Importance of Nutrition
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Terry Harris - Head Dietician at Vitality
Today at 12:07
State capture inquiry continues
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Erin Bates
Erin Bates - Reporter at Enca
Today at 12:37
40% of contracts to women? Nay says DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Latest Local
A radio world without Bob Mabena is just so unfair - Thabo Shole-Mashao Shole-Mashoa and former co-anchor Thabo Mduli pay tribute to the late veteran broadcaster who passed away on Monday. 11 August 2020 7:20 AM
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date. 10 August 2020 11:46 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena The president's condolences are extended to the Mabena family as well as the colleagues and friends of the late broadcaster. 10 August 2020 8:37 PM
View all Local
'Eradicate chauvinism, sexism and patriarchy. They enable oppression of women' In his "From The Desk of the President" column, Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks a number of commitments made under Generation Equality. 10 August 2020 9:01 AM
Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet Former president Jacob Zuma said on his official Twitter account that he "unconditionally withdraws" the allegation. 9 August 2020 4:50 PM
Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa The president said in his Women's Day speech there are efforts to give women access to productive assets such as land. 9 August 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU! From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
View all Business
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
View all Sport
Power dynamics make women vulnerable when filming intimate scene - Rori Motuba Actress Rorisang Motuba says an intimacy coach must be brought on set to ensure everything that happens is mutually agreed on. 10 August 2020 5:08 PM
'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about' Actress Ayanda Borotho and one of South Africa's best-known broadcasters Kate Turkington discuss being a woman in South Africa. 10 August 2020 3:53 PM
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'. 7 August 2020 6:25 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date. 10 August 2020 11:46 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I'm a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
A radio world without Bob Mabena is just so unfair - Thabo Shole-Mashao

11 August 2020 7:20 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Radio
PowerFM
Bob Mabena passes way
RIPBobMabena
Thabo Mdluli
Thabo Shole-Mashoa

Shole-Mashoa and former co-anchor Thabo Mduli pay tribute to the late veteran broadcaster who passed away on Monday.

The media fratenity as well as ordinary South Africans have reacted with disbelief at the passing of legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena.

The veteran broadcaster died on Monday at the age of 51 from cardiac arrest.

After 31 in the industry, Mabena was hailed as a legend and icon in broadcasting.

RELATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena

The Jammer as he was famously known worked for many radio stations during his career including Kaya FM and Power FM.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Power FM former co-anchor Thabo Mdluli and broadcaster Thabo Shole-Mashao to share their memories of the legendary broadcaster.

I am still shaking, I am still in disbelief and for a very long period yesterday I refused to accept the news when it came out.

Thabo Mdluli, Former co-anchor - Power FM

He says it is incredible for someone who had been so giving, alive, so open and so available for the past 24 months of his life to no longer be there.

Even when we would have challenging views, Bob Mabena did that with grace. If I had a different view to him, what was important was that we put the people first.

Thabo Mdluli, Former co-anchor - Power FM

Shole-Mashao says Mabena not only worked for many radio stations, he occupied prominent slots and touched many lives at the same time.

I remember following him as a young aspiring radio broadcaster and coming back from school and listening to him on different radio stations. He was such a massive figure and a broadcaster of note and for us it was a dream to work with him. A radio world without Bob Mabena is just so unfair.

Thabo Shole-Mashao, Broadcaster

Listen below to the full conversation:


More from Local

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases

10 August 2020 11:46 PM

There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date.

Read More arrow_forward

200810bobgif

President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena

10 August 2020 8:37 PM

The president’s condolences are extended to the Mabena family as well as the colleagues and friends of the late broadcaster.

Read More arrow_forward

bob-mabena-702-studiojpg

Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away

10 August 2020 5:42 PM

Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke.

Read More arrow_forward

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom says load reduction back in four provinces

10 August 2020 5:16 PM

Gauteng one of the affected provinces alongside Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

Read More arrow_forward

200702-david-makhura-edjpg

Gauteng COVID-19 numbers declining but province not out of the woods yet

10 August 2020 4:57 PM

EWN reporter Bonga Dlulane says the government wants to ensure there are enough beds and at the same time conduct enough tests.

Read More arrow_forward

181011risengamaluleke01jpg

Stats SA gears up for first ever digital census as COVID-19 presents challenges

10 August 2020 12:09 PM

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says they will use a multi-modal approach, considering there may be hard-to-reach areas.

Read More arrow_forward

Jub Jub

Is the television show Uyajola 9/9 perpetuating stereotypes on black love?

10 August 2020 11:39 AM

Listeners debate on whether the programme is perpetuating stereotypes when it comes to black people's relationships.

Read More arrow_forward

200608-nc-drugs-edjpg

Corrupt police officers 'use inside info at airport to steal drugs from mules'

10 August 2020 11:31 AM

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale says 14 suspects will appear tomorrow in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court.

Read More arrow_forward

Gavel court case corruption - 123rf

We will ensure enough evidence is available right up to prosecution - SACC

10 August 2020 10:49 AM

The South African Council of Churches says there is no conscientious South African who is not fed up and disgusted by corruption.

Read More arrow_forward

Viral

[WATCH] Two Gen-Z brothers being blown away by Phil Collins song goes viral

10 August 2020 9:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Zimbabwe’s opposition MDC Alliance angry over SA envoys ‘snub’

11 August 2020 7:56 AM

Gr 7s return to school,NASGB calls for clarity on teachers with comorbidities

11 August 2020 6:46 AM

SA has recorded 563,598 coronavirus cases, recovery rate now at 74%

11 August 2020 5:57 AM

