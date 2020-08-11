[WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Guy proposing after woman gives birth gets mixed reviews on social media

The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death

The media fraternity as well as ordinary South Africans have reacted with disbelief at the passing of legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena.

The veteran broadcaster died on Monday at the age of 51 from cardiac arrest.

At an interview with DJ Sbu, the late broadcaster shared his thoughts on life and death.

Watch the interview below:

REST IN PEACE BOB MABENA. It was an honour to spend time & learn your entire life story. Condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. A great loss to the media that industry. Thank you for the inspiration 🙏🏽



Full video : https://t.co/x74bOYukYl



#RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/qX1RwSPCsZ — The Hustlers Corner SA (@TheHustlersCSA) August 10, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: