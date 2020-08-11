[WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Guy proposing after woman gives birth gets mixed reviews on social media
The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death
The media fraternity as well as ordinary South Africans have reacted with disbelief at the passing of legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena.
The veteran broadcaster died on Monday at the age of 51 from cardiac arrest.
At an interview with DJ Sbu, the late broadcaster shared his thoughts on life and death.
Watch the interview below:
REST IN PEACE BOB MABENA. It was an honour to spend time & learn your entire life story. Condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. A great loss to the media that industry. Thank you for the inspiration 🙏🏽— The Hustlers Corner SA (@TheHustlersCSA) August 10, 2020
Full video : https://t.co/x74bOYukYl
#RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/qX1RwSPCsZ
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Power dynamics make women vulnerable when filming intimate scene - Rori Motuba
Actress Rorisang Motuba says an intimacy coach must be brought on set to ensure everything that happens is mutually agreed on.Read More
'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about'
Actress Ayanda Borotho and one of South Africa’s best-known broadcasters Kate Turkington discuss being a woman in South Africa.Read More
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'.Read More
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised
Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown.Read More
[WATCH] Judith Sephuma shares what you can expect from her upcoming virtual show
The Jazz Unplugged Concert - a 66-minute on-demand live studio show - will be made available to ticket buyers from 8 August.Read More
Father had a big influence in me discovering my love for arts - Fulu Mugovhani
The actress says her new movie "Seriously single" is relatable to the dating pool in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Guy proposing after woman gives birth gets mixed reviews on social media
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman loses her wig while diving into pool leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians
'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.Read More