Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death

11 August 2020 8:39 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Bob Mabena passes way

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Guy proposing after woman gives birth gets mixed reviews on social media

The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death

The media fraternity as well as ordinary South Africans have reacted with disbelief at the passing of legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena.

The veteran broadcaster died on Monday at the age of 51 from cardiac arrest.

At an interview with DJ Sbu, the late broadcaster shared his thoughts on life and death.

Watch the interview below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


11 August 2020 8:39 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Bob Mabena passes way

