[WATCH] South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches

South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches

Social media is talking after users recorded their families reactions when they post their own #InfluencerChallenge videos go viral.

Watch some of the videos below:

i did the Influencer Challenge on my family and maaaan😭 i couldn’t hold it in pic.twitter.com/De9Hv6iDOS — ZIMBABWEAN LIVES MATTER🇿🇼 (@ugogowakho) August 9, 2020

So I did the #InfluencerChallenge on my mom 💀 yho these people are mean 😂 pic.twitter.com/7A9zZ4g12i — LoveChild🍒🍉🍇 (@NgceboMcobothi) August 10, 2020

