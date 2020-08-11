Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:32
No Items to show
It's far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research

11 August 2020 9:26 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal.

Almost half (47%) of South Africa's small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) have a female head, according to the new SME South Africa survey.

In 2019, the same survey found 41% of SMEs led by women.

Businesses owned by women are less likely to default on their loans than those owned by men, according to Janeesha Perumal, Area Manager at Business Partners Limited.

Also, read: SA's richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

About 4.5% of Business Partners Limited loans are non-performing while the number for businesses owned by women hovers around 3.5%, says Perumal.

"Women are consistently very reliable when it comes to maintaining good credit," she says.

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Perumal.

Several studies across the world across various industries show that female entrepreneurs have a better risk profile for business loans… Female-owned businesses have better repayment rates and lower default rates…

Janeesha Perumal, Area Manager - Business Partners Limited

Janeesha Perumal, Area Manager - Business Partners Limited

Female entrepreneurs all over the world need not be afraid of applying for credit – they are deemed a lower risk!

Janeesha Perumal, Area Manager - Business Partners Limited

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : It's far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research

Janeesha Perumal, Area Manager - Business Partners Limited

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research


