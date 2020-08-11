It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research
Almost half (47%) of South Africa’s small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) have a female head, according to the new SME South Africa survey.
In 2019, the same survey found 41% of SMEs led by women.
Businesses owned by women are less likely to default on their loans than those owned by men, according to Janeesha Perumal, Area Manager at Business Partners Limited.
Also, read: SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire
About 4.5% of Business Partners Limited loans are non-performing while the number for businesses owned by women hovers around 3.5%, says Perumal.
“Women are consistently very reliable when it comes to maintaining good credit,” she says.
Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Perumal.
Several studies across the world across various industries show that female entrepreneurs have a better risk profile for business loans… Female-owned businesses have better repayment rates and lower default rates…Janeesha Perumal, Area Manager - Business Partners Limited
Our portfolio clearly reflects that the rate of non-performing loans is much, much lower in female-owned businesses.Janeesha Perumal, Area Manager - Business Partners Limited
Female entrepreneurs all over the world need not be afraid of applying for credit – they are deemed a lower risk!Janeesha Perumal, Area Manager - Business Partners Limited
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research
More from Business
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others
National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped.Read More
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC
Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients.Read More
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU!
From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now.Read More
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians
'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.Read More
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports
Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.Read More
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.Read More
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa
Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase.Read More
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO
Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.Read More
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs
Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.Read More
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong'
Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'.Read More
More from Opinion
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO
Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.Read More
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.Read More
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.Read More
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas
The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.Read More
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games.Read More
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi
Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.Read More
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?
Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away
Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke.Read More
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre
The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses.Read More
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised
Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown.Read More
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs
Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.Read More
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19'
Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace.Read More
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts
The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language.Read More
Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength
Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand.Read More
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.Read More
Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared'
Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation.Read More
'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited'
Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne unpacks factors pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution.Read More