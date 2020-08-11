At no time did Bob Mabena act like 'I am mightier than you' - Dj Fresh





Legendary radio and television broadcaster Bob Mabena passed away on Monday. The veteran was 51 years old.

Mabena has been hailed as an icon and legend of broadcasting after 31 years in the industry. Mabena worked in radio and broadcasting since 1989 at institutions such Metro FM, Heart FM, 947, Kaya FM, MSG Afrika and hosted the Power Breakfast Show and was also a station manager at Power FM.

He also presented various SABC TV shows and worked as a strategy director for SABC Commercial Services.

Ike Phaahla who is a friend and former colleague of Mabena described him as a star who had a larger than life personality and a man who knew how to reinvent and position himself in the media industry.

One of the big things about Bob was he was good at reinventing himself. Remember he started from being a club Dj to being a great radio and television presenter and ultimately became a talk show host and in-between part of management. He was a fully well-rounded broadcaster and a tressure to the industry. Ike Phaahla- friend and former Metro FM colleague

RELATED: A radio world without Bob Mabena is just so unfair - Thabo Shole-Mashao

947 former manager Ravi Naidoo reminisced on Mabena’s career at Primedia Broadcasting and praised Mabena’s hard work, authentic and warm personality.

He never joined a station or any platform, be it television or radio, and try to be something he was not. He was genuinely authentic. Ravi Naidoo- Former 947 station manager

RELATED: [WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death

947 Radio broadcaster DJ Fresh described Mabena as a mentor and a man who guided and encouraged him in the media industry.

He was a guy who was never shy to big you up, he was never threatened by the young cats. DJ Fresh- 947 Radio Broadcaster

What I appreciated was at no time did he act like 'I am mightier than you.' DJ Fresh- 947 Radio Broadcaster

Listen below for the full interview ...