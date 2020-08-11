At no time did Bob Mabena act like 'I am mightier than you' - Dj Fresh
Legendary radio and television broadcaster Bob Mabena passed away on Monday. The veteran was 51 years old.
Mabena has been hailed as an icon and legend of broadcasting after 31 years in the industry. Mabena worked in radio and broadcasting since 1989 at institutions such Metro FM, Heart FM, 947, Kaya FM, MSG Afrika and hosted the Power Breakfast Show and was also a station manager at Power FM.
He also presented various SABC TV shows and worked as a strategy director for SABC Commercial Services.
Ike Phaahla who is a friend and former colleague of Mabena described him as a star who had a larger than life personality and a man who knew how to reinvent and position himself in the media industry.
One of the big things about Bob was he was good at reinventing himself. Remember he started from being a club Dj to being a great radio and television presenter and ultimately became a talk show host and in-between part of management. He was a fully well-rounded broadcaster and a tressure to the industry.Ike Phaahla- friend and former Metro FM colleague
RELATED: A radio world without Bob Mabena is just so unfair - Thabo Shole-Mashao
947 former manager Ravi Naidoo reminisced on Mabena’s career at Primedia Broadcasting and praised Mabena’s hard work, authentic and warm personality.
He never joined a station or any platform, be it television or radio, and try to be something he was not. He was genuinely authentic.Ravi Naidoo- Former 947 station manager
RELATED: [WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death
947 Radio broadcaster DJ Fresh described Mabena as a mentor and a man who guided and encouraged him in the media industry.
He was a guy who was never shy to big you up, he was never threatened by the young cats.DJ Fresh- 947 Radio Broadcaster
What I appreciated was at no time did he act like 'I am mightier than you.'DJ Fresh- 947 Radio Broadcaster
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
[LISTEN] The role of universities and research during a pandemic
University of Pretoria's Tawana Kupe says they also produce guidelines for mental health, a disease with psychosocial dimensions.Read More
A radio world without Bob Mabena is just so unfair - Thabo Shole-Mashao
Shole-Mashoa and former co-anchor Thabo Mduli pay tribute to the late veteran broadcaster who passed away on Monday.Read More
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases
There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena
The president’s condolences are extended to the Mabena family as well as the colleagues and friends of the late broadcaster.Read More
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away
Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke.Read More
Eskom says load reduction back in four provinces
Gauteng one of the affected provinces alongside Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.Read More
Gauteng COVID-19 numbers declining but province not out of the woods yet
EWN reporter Bonga Dlulane says the government wants to ensure there are enough beds and at the same time conduct enough tests.Read More
Stats SA gears up for first ever digital census as COVID-19 presents challenges
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says they will use a multi-modal approach, considering there may be hard-to-reach areas.Read More
Is the television show Uyajola 9/9 perpetuating stereotypes on black love?
Listeners debate on whether the programme is perpetuating stereotypes when it comes to black people's relationships.Read More
Corrupt police officers 'use inside info at airport to steal drugs from mules'
Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale says 14 suspects will appear tomorrow in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court.Read More