What is happening in Zim is self-evident, it requires no denial - rights lawyer
Zimbabwe’s main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance is upset as the envoys sent to the country by President Cyril Ramaphosa didn't meet with it.
Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete, met with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday but failed to meet with the opposition party.
In the wake of last month's anti-corruption protests, the world's attention has been on Zimbabwe.
There’ve been several high-profile arrests in connection with those protests.
Aubrey Masango on the Clement Manyathela Show chats to Zimbabwe government spokesman Nick Mangwana and human rights lawyer Nqobizitha Mlilo to give more insight on what is happening in Zimbabwe.
The reports about brutality in Zimbabwe are not true. When a lie is repeated for a very long time and by many and when it is said in very outrageous terms, the lie is accepted as the truth.Nick Mangwana, Spokesperson - Zimbabwe
He says initially people said they were going to the streets to protest against corruption in COVID-19 procurement processes and the health minister was fired for that.
On the day of the march, the narrative changed, everyone was mobilised to overthrow the government. Zimbabwe is under lockdown and having crowds is not ideal especially when we are dealing with the pandemic.Nick Mangwana, Spokesperson - Zimbabwe
There is nothing wrong with citizens planning protests against the government, however, the timing was wrong as the country is dealing with a pandemic, he says.
The people that were inciting violence were arrested for that incitement. Incitement is a crime in our law.Nick Mangwana, Spokesperson - Zimbabwe
There is no repression in Zimbabwe and there is no human rights abuses in Zimbabwe. If there is any access by anyone it all happens because of criminal nature. We are dealing with an organised propaganda machinery to malign the Zanu-PF government for political reasons.Nick Mangwana, Spokesperson - Zimbabwe
Mlilo says Zanu-PF members are so fixated with an imagination of the world they stay in that they have no connection with reality.
It is pointless to keep telling a drunk person not to do something because their mental faculties can't comprehend facts. I don't think it is fruitful to debate with Mangwana as the reality of what is happening in Zimbabwe is self-evident, it requires no denial and no elaboration.Nqobizitha Mlilo, Human rights lawyer
Listen below to the full conversation:
