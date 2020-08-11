[LISTEN] The role of universities and research during a pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
City has plans for bathing boxes at St James beach
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gregg Oelofse
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Importance of Nutrition
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Terry Harris - Head Dietician at Vitality
Today at 12:05
DBE warns against those threatening to disrupt lessons as Grade 7s return
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:10
Union has concerns about Grade 7's going back to school.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel- Naptosa Executive Director
Today at 12:10
Financial impact of universities
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Diane Parker - Deputy Director-General at Department Of Higher Education And Training
Dr. Diane Parker
Today at 12:15
Des van Rooyen expected at state capture inquiry
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
glynnis
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glynnis Breytenbach - Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at Da
Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach
Today at 12:23
Hawks bust 16 cops running drug operation out of OR Tambo Airport
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phindi Mjonondwane, Gauteng regional spokesperson - NPA
Today at 12:27
MOVES TO REBUILD A CREDIBLE NPA GAIN HEADWAY.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema, the spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 12:27
Remembering radio legend Bob Mabena
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Randall Abrahams - Judge at Idols
Koketso Sachane
Today at 12:37
Mamabolo: Gauteng COVID-19 storm is here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo- Acting Gauteng Health MEC
Today at 12:37
40% of contracts to women? Nay says DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Today at 12:40
SA's first digital census to be rolled out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Risenga Maluleke - Statistician General at Statistics South Africa
Today at 12:41
Among 14 types of masks studied, neck fleeces stand out – for possibly making things worse
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards
Today at 12:45
MotoGP rookie Brad Binder, scoops a premier-class grand prix win for SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlen Raymond
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
The Influencer Challenge is taking over the internet and we can’t get enough of it
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Yavi Madurai- Social Media Expert and MD Black Box Theory
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Latest Local
[LISTEN] The role of universities and research during a pandemic University of Pretoria's Tawana Kupe says they also produce guidelines for mental health, a disease with psychosocial dimensions. 11 August 2020 11:35 AM
At no time did Bob Mabena act like 'I am mightier than you' - Dj Fresh Media industry colleagues and callers pay tribute to the late legendary radio and television broadcaster Bob Mabena. 11 August 2020 11:15 AM
A radio world without Bob Mabena is just so unfair - Thabo Shole-Mashao Shole-Mashoa and former co-anchor Thabo Mduli pay tribute to the late veteran broadcaster who passed away on Monday. 11 August 2020 7:20 AM
View all Local
What is happening in Zim is self-evident, it requires no denial - rights lawyer Zimbabwe government spokesman Nick Mangwana denies that there are human rights violations happening in that country. 11 August 2020 11:24 AM
'Eradicate chauvinism, sexism and patriarchy. They enable oppression of women' In his "From The Desk of the President" column, Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks a number of commitments made under Generation Equality. 10 August 2020 9:01 AM
Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet Former president Jacob Zuma said on his official Twitter account that he “unconditionally withdraws” the allegation. 9 August 2020 4:50 PM
View all Politics
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
View all Business
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2020 8:39 AM
Power dynamics make women vulnerable when filming intimate scene - Rori Motuba Actress Rorisang Motuba says an intimacy coach must be brought on set to ensure everything that happens is mutually agreed on. 10 August 2020 5:08 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date. 10 August 2020 11:46 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] The role of universities and research during a pandemic

11 August 2020 11:35 AM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
universities
research
COVID-19

University of Pretoria's Tawana Kupe says they also produce guidelines for mental health, a disease with psychosocial dimensions.

While COVID-19 has put a pause on the capability of universities to provide contact learning and has affected laboratory research to an extent, University of Pretoria vice-chancellor Tawana Kupe says they have transitioned fairly well by using digital technologies.

Kupe spoke to Aubrey Masango on the Clement Manyathela Show to talk about the role of universities and research during the pandemic.

He says compared to previous pandemics, universities have come to the table 'in real time'.

What universities are doing in this space is that they are concentrating the research that they have been doing for so many years into, for example, vaccine trials and clinical trials, understanding the epidemiology of the disease.

Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria

Also, universities have been manufacturing hand sanitisers, PPE, ventilators and also working on treatment options.

Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria

If you compare previous pandemics, let's say Ebola and others, the way universities have come to the party in real-time is amazing. Just looking at personal protective equipment, how many universities were involved in doing that, for example, using 3D printing? UP is one of them. Rhodes University is producing large quantities of sanitisers.

Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria

Also, at the University of Pretoria we produce guidelines for mental health. This is not a disease that is just physical, there is also psychosocial dimensions.

Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria

Click on the link below to hear more....


More from Local

200810bobgif

At no time did Bob Mabena act like 'I am mightier than you' - Dj Fresh

11 August 2020 11:15 AM

Media industry colleagues and callers pay tribute to the late legendary radio and television broadcaster Bob Mabena.

Read More arrow_forward

200810bob2gif

A radio world without Bob Mabena is just so unfair - Thabo Shole-Mashao

11 August 2020 7:20 AM

Shole-Mashoa and former co-anchor Thabo Mduli pay tribute to the late veteran broadcaster who passed away on Monday.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases

10 August 2020 11:46 PM

There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date.

Read More arrow_forward

200810bobgif

President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena

10 August 2020 8:37 PM

The president’s condolences are extended to the Mabena family as well as the colleagues and friends of the late broadcaster.

Read More arrow_forward

bob-mabena-702-studiojpg

Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away

10 August 2020 5:42 PM

Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke.

Read More arrow_forward

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom says load reduction back in four provinces

10 August 2020 5:16 PM

Gauteng one of the affected provinces alongside Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

Read More arrow_forward

200702-david-makhura-edjpg

Gauteng COVID-19 numbers declining but province not out of the woods yet

10 August 2020 4:57 PM

EWN reporter Bonga Dlulane says the government wants to ensure there are enough beds and at the same time conduct enough tests.

Read More arrow_forward

181011risengamaluleke01jpg

Stats SA gears up for first ever digital census as COVID-19 presents challenges

10 August 2020 12:09 PM

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says they will use a multi-modal approach, considering there may be hard-to-reach areas.

Read More arrow_forward

Jub Jub

Is the television show Uyajola 9/9 perpetuating stereotypes on black love?

10 August 2020 11:39 AM

Listeners debate on whether the programme is perpetuating stereotypes when it comes to black people's relationships.

Read More arrow_forward

200608-nc-drugs-edjpg

Corrupt police officers 'use inside info at airport to steal drugs from mules'

10 August 2020 11:31 AM

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale says 14 suspects will appear tomorrow in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court.

Read More arrow_forward

At no time did Bob Mabena act like 'I am mightier than you' - Dj Fresh

Local

What is happening in Zim is self-evident, it requires no denial - rights lawyer

Politics

[WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Dodgy cops get stern warning from new IPID boss Jennifer Ntlatseng

11 August 2020 10:50 AM

LIVE: Des Van Rooyen to cross-examine Lungisa Fuzile at state capture inquiry

11 August 2020 10:10 AM

KZN wants to be leading exporter of cannabis, govt reveals

11 August 2020 10:03 AM

