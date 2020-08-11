[LISTEN] The role of universities and research during a pandemic





While COVID-19 has put a pause on the capability of universities to provide contact learning and has affected laboratory research to an extent, University of Pretoria vice-chancellor Tawana Kupe says they have transitioned fairly well by using digital technologies.

Kupe spoke to Aubrey Masango on the Clement Manyathela Show to talk about the role of universities and research during the pandemic.

He says compared to previous pandemics, universities have come to the table 'in real time'.

What universities are doing in this space is that they are concentrating the research that they have been doing for so many years into, for example, vaccine trials and clinical trials, understanding the epidemiology of the disease. Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria

Also, universities have been manufacturing hand sanitisers, PPE, ventilators and also working on treatment options. Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria

If you compare previous pandemics, let's say Ebola and others, the way universities have come to the party in real-time is amazing. Just looking at personal protective equipment, how many universities were involved in doing that, for example, using 3D printing? UP is one of them. Rhodes University is producing large quantities of sanitisers. Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria

Also, at the University of Pretoria we produce guidelines for mental health. This is not a disease that is just physical, there is also psychosocial dimensions. Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria

