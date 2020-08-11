[LISTEN] The role of universities and research during a pandemic
While COVID-19 has put a pause on the capability of universities to provide contact learning and has affected laboratory research to an extent, University of Pretoria vice-chancellor Tawana Kupe says they have transitioned fairly well by using digital technologies.
Kupe spoke to Aubrey Masango on the Clement Manyathela Show to talk about the role of universities and research during the pandemic.
He says compared to previous pandemics, universities have come to the table 'in real time'.
What universities are doing in this space is that they are concentrating the research that they have been doing for so many years into, for example, vaccine trials and clinical trials, understanding the epidemiology of the disease.Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria
Also, universities have been manufacturing hand sanitisers, PPE, ventilators and also working on treatment options.Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria
If you compare previous pandemics, let's say Ebola and others, the way universities have come to the party in real-time is amazing. Just looking at personal protective equipment, how many universities were involved in doing that, for example, using 3D printing? UP is one of them. Rhodes University is producing large quantities of sanitisers.Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria
Also, at the University of Pretoria we produce guidelines for mental health. This is not a disease that is just physical, there is also psychosocial dimensions.Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
At no time did Bob Mabena act like 'I am mightier than you' - Dj Fresh
Media industry colleagues and callers pay tribute to the late legendary radio and television broadcaster Bob Mabena.Read More
A radio world without Bob Mabena is just so unfair - Thabo Shole-Mashao
Shole-Mashoa and former co-anchor Thabo Mduli pay tribute to the late veteran broadcaster who passed away on Monday.Read More
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases
There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena
The president’s condolences are extended to the Mabena family as well as the colleagues and friends of the late broadcaster.Read More
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away
Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke.Read More
Eskom says load reduction back in four provinces
Gauteng one of the affected provinces alongside Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.Read More
Gauteng COVID-19 numbers declining but province not out of the woods yet
EWN reporter Bonga Dlulane says the government wants to ensure there are enough beds and at the same time conduct enough tests.Read More
Stats SA gears up for first ever digital census as COVID-19 presents challenges
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says they will use a multi-modal approach, considering there may be hard-to-reach areas.Read More
Is the television show Uyajola 9/9 perpetuating stereotypes on black love?
Listeners debate on whether the programme is perpetuating stereotypes when it comes to black people's relationships.Read More
Corrupt police officers 'use inside info at airport to steal drugs from mules'
Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale says 14 suspects will appear tomorrow in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court.Read More