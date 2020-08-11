NPA says R9.5-million from Germany for NDPP will not lead to conflict





The Hawks have arrested 16 police officers for allegedly stealing narcotics confiscated from drug mules at the OR Tambo International Airport.

They are expected to appear in court on Tuesday facing over 200 charges.

Spokesperson of the Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the 16 police officials are appearing in court today with 233 counts ranging from racketeering, dealing in drugs or, unlawful possession of drugs, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Also what will happen today is the court is expected to announce their application to be released in bail. Phindi Mjonondwane- NPA Gauteng regional spokesperson

They were arrested over the weekend after a lengthy investigation which started in 2018 when reports of possible corruption and drug syndicate was brought to the Hawks.

Mjonondwane says the state is also looking for into allegations of a possible drug syndicate that is operating at the OR Tambo International airport.

Germany has also pledged more R9.5 million towards the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) for the South African public to lodge complaints about improper conduct involving the NPA staff.

NPA national spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says this will help the public access the head office of the NPA and report on misdemeanors and corruption involving the NPA staff and for the matter to be acted on swiftly.

He added that they are not worried about receiving money from Germany as many foreign countries provide funding for programmes to fight corruption and ethical issues.

We don’t see any problems with any regard to that it would lead to conflict unless people are able to show us what those conflicts would be. There is a lot of donations we get from foreign countries. Sipho Ngwema - National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson

I think people should be happy with the fact that we are doing something positive to make sure prosecutors remain loyal and they do what is in the best interest of the people. Sipho Ngwema - National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson

