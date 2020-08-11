Van Rooyen to cross-examine Fuzile before he takes stand at Zondo commission

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
KZN wants to led in cannabis exports
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:45
Funeral prices up by as much as 25% during lockdown – with extra fees for Covid-19 deaths
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General Manager: Funeral Services at Avbob
Today at 15:53
Anene Booysen convicted rapist and murderer wants case reopened
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 16:20
NASGB want clarity on teachers with comorbidities as more pupils return to school
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Matakanye Matakanya, General Secretary of National Association of School Governing Bodies
Today at 16:53
Mauritius braces to halt new oil spill as tanker breaks up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Simon Allison
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Eskom play over R100million Covid-19 special bonus to its pensioners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Mateza - Chief Executive and Principal Officer at Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF)
Today at 18:50
R200bn scheme earmarked to help businesses negatively hit by lockdown only assisted 6.6% of them.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : How it works: News gathering and evolution of news consumption
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adriaan Basson
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We can't be complacent despite decline in admissions,' says Gauteng acting MEC Jacob Mamabolo says the province is likely to experience a spike in COVID-19 cases between end of August and early September. 11 August 2020 1:49 PM
[LISTEN] The role of universities and research during a pandemic University of Pretoria vice-chancellor Tawana Kupe shares what universities are doing to contribute to the fight against COVID-19. 11 August 2020 11:35 AM
At no time did Bob Mabena act like 'I am mightier than you' - Dj Fresh Media industry colleagues and callers pay tribute to the late legendary radio and television broadcaster Bob Mabena. 11 August 2020 11:15 AM
View all Local
Van Rooyen to cross-examine Fuzile before he takes stand at Zondo commission EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on what is happening at the state capture commission. 11 August 2020 1:06 PM
What is happening in Zim is self-evident, it requires no denial - rights lawyer Zimbabwe government spokesman Nick Mangwana denies that there are human rights violations happening in that country. 11 August 2020 11:24 AM
'Eradicate chauvinism, sexism and patriarchy. They enable oppression of women' In his "From The Desk of the President" column, Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks a number of commitments made under Generation Equality. 10 August 2020 9:01 AM
View all Politics
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
View all Business
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2020 8:39 AM
Power dynamics make women vulnerable when filming intimate scene - Rori Motuba Actress Rorisang Motuba says an intimacy coach must be brought on set to ensure everything that happens is mutually agreed on. 10 August 2020 5:08 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date. 10 August 2020 11:46 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Van Rooyen to cross-examine Fuzile before he takes stand at Zondo commission

11 August 2020 1:06 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
State Capture
Zondo commission of inquiry
Des van Rooyan

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on what is happening at the state capture commission.

Former finance minister Des van Rooyen on Tuesday is expected to to cross-examine former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile before he testifies at the Zondo Commission into State Capture.

Van Rooyen is expected to speak about all the appointments he made during the one weekend that he was a minister.

RELATED: Insightful update into the State Capture inquiry

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane who is following the commission.

Normally, if you are going to cross-examine a witness at the commission you first have to testify but Van Rooyen's legal team argued that they got a letter from the commission that he would be allowed to cross-examine Fuzile before he testifies and Zondo allowed that to happen.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Fuzile has spoken about the relationship he had with Van Rooyen before he became a minister, she reports.

Van Rooyen is expected to testify after the cross-examining of Fuzile.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full conversation:


11 August 2020 1:06 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
State Capture
Zondo commission of inquiry
Des van Rooyan

More from Politics

Zimbabwe map flag 123rfpolitics 123rf

What is happening in Zim is self-evident, it requires no denial - rights lawyer

11 August 2020 11:24 AM

Zimbabwe government spokesman Nick Mangwana denies that there are human rights violations happening in that country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

'Eradicate chauvinism, sexism and patriarchy. They enable oppression of women'

10 August 2020 9:01 AM

In his "From The Desk of the President" column, Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks a number of commitments made under Generation Equality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JZuma

Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet

9 August 2020 4:50 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma said on his official Twitter account that he “unconditionally withdraws” the allegation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa

9 August 2020 2:02 PM

The president said in his Women's Day speech there are efforts to give women access to productive assets such as land.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200808ollygif

ANC in Free State feels betrayed by members who voted against Olly Mlamleli

9 August 2020 8:05 AM

Mlamleli was ousted during a special council meeting on Friday night through a motion of no confidence brought by the Freedom Front Plus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tutugif

COVID-19: Impunity flourishes in the absence of enforcement - Tutu foundation

8 August 2020 2:39 PM

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the fact that SA's coronavirus defences have been looted is not a big surprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy Mamabolo

Boy Mamabolo apologises for threats against journalist

8 August 2020 11:55 AM

Mamabolo has admitted that last month his interview with Ngoako Malatji deteriorated, leading to him to utter profanities unbefitting of a public representative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-cticc-covid-19-hospitaljpg

Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC

7 August 2020 5:32 PM

Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2348

Constitutional Court dismisses Zuma's bid to overturn Hanekom defamation ruling

7 August 2020 3:48 PM

Last year, the former president tweeted that former tourism minister Derek Hanekom was "a known enemy agent".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-nkadimengjpg

President Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for stalwart Nkadimeng

7 August 2020 2:38 PM

According to the Presidency, John Nkadimeng passed away on 6 August 2020 at the age of 93.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

At no time did Bob Mabena act like 'I am mightier than you' - Dj Fresh

Local

What is happening in Zim is self-evident, it requires no denial - rights lawyer

Politics

Van Rooyen to cross-examine Fuzile before he takes stand at Zondo commission

Politics

EWN Highlights

Power cuts to carry on into next year, warns Eskom's De Ruyter

11 August 2020 2:47 PM

WHO wants to review Russia's COVID-19 vaccine safety data

11 August 2020 2:40 PM

NDPP's efforts to curb corruption within NPA gets R9.5m boost from German govt

11 August 2020 2:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA