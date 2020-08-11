Van Rooyen to cross-examine Fuzile before he takes stand at Zondo commission
Former finance minister Des van Rooyen on Tuesday is expected to to cross-examine former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile before he testifies at the Zondo Commission into State Capture.
Van Rooyen is expected to speak about all the appointments he made during the one weekend that he was a minister.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane who is following the commission.
Normally, if you are going to cross-examine a witness at the commission you first have to testify but Van Rooyen's legal team argued that they got a letter from the commission that he would be allowed to cross-examine Fuzile before he testifies and Zondo allowed that to happen.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
Fuzile has spoken about the relationship he had with Van Rooyen before he became a minister, she reports.
Van Rooyen is expected to testify after the cross-examining of Fuzile.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
Listen below to the full conversation:
