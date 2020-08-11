'We can't be complacent despite decline in admissions,' says Gauteng acting MEC
Acting Gauteng MEC for Health Jacob Mamabolo says the province is still likely to experience a spike in COVID-19 cases between the last week of August and early September.
This is despite a reported significant decline in the number of people admitted to hospitals daily for the treatment of the illness.
Mamabolo was speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report.
He says everyone must do their part in reducing the rate of infections.
We cannot be complacent because there is a very remarkable decline in numbers. The conduct and behaviour of the pandemic itself globally, has shown that it can go down at certain points and those countries that have said they were doing well, find themselves having to reintroduce some of the lockdown type measures.Jacob Mamabolo, Acting Gauteng MEC for Health
We are saying to every resident in Gauteng that the storm is on our doorstep, it's right here. Everybody must do their part to make sure that we reduce the rate of infections. As the health department, we will do our best to make sure that we give the best care to those in our facilities and reduce the mortality rate.Jacob Mamabolo, Acting Gauteng MEC for Health
When the virus behaves differently, we must be consistent in our levels of readiness. We must provide a consistent level of readiness.Jacob Mamabolo, Acting Gauteng MEC for Health
