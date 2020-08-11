Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane
The nation is paying tribute to South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena, who passed away on Monday afternoon.
Mabena has been in various media houses working in the television and radio industry for 31 years.
Affectionately known as "The Jammer", Mabena started his radio career in 1989 at Radio Bop before being recruited by the founding station manager of Metro FM, Koos Radebe.
Radio and television personality Penny Lebyane joined Azania Mosaka to reminisce the days when she was young and used to listen to call on to “Radio Bop” as Mabena was one of her idols.
He is my childhood idol.Penny Lebyane- Radio and TV personality
He was my brother more than he was my colleague but as a child I used to listen to him on “Radio Bop” before he came to Metro.Penny Lebyane- Radio and TV personality
Lebyane went on to describe the talent Mabena had and how he was a man who was generous in spirit and was willing to see everyone around him succeed.
He was a generation that went into uncharted territories. He was so cool but he didn’t have to act cool or try to be cool.Penny Lebyane- Radio and TV personality
Lebyane expressed her condolences to the family and friends of Mabena and discussed how he has lifted many media personality’s career like her and Romeo Khumalo just by being generous and giving people a chance.
We’ve really lost a benchmark; we’ve lost the one who set the beat.Penny Lebyane- Radio and TV personality
Listen below for the full interview ...
