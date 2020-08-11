'Some women are even scared to become moms because it might impact their career'





Research shows that in the US, women who work in the corporate space and go to have children may earn up to 10% less after returning from maternity leave. The question is: Do South African women fare any better?

In our series Women in Work, Azania Mosaka speaks to Anja van Beek - talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach - on The Motherhood Penalty.

The motherhood penalty can be defined as women being negatively impacted due to being on maternity leave and becoming a mom. It's not necessarily only focused on the pay gap or decrease in their salary but the impact their salary overall in the workplace. Anja van Beek - Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach

Females are even scared to consider becoming moms because they know it might impact their future career. Anja van Beek - Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach

It is critical for companies to show professional support and pathways for woman leaders. It is critical for them to appoint women in leadership roles and actually give them the support that they need - it might be giving them a mentor or coach - in order to be successful with the invisible load of being a mom and a businesswoman. Anja van Beek - Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach

What we have seen, through a study done by an international company, is that the wage gap in South Africa is quite severe and even some biggest countries in the world. It is critical for leaders and organisations to think about the employee value proposition. Anja van Beek - Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach

What are the benefits that you give the females? Not only the maternity benefits but the paternity benefits too in order for the husband to support the woman. It's not just not always the money but we also look at the benefits that you offer. Anja van Beek - Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach

