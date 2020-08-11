Court rules that VBS findings against Msiza are unconstitutional





The North Gauteng High court has ruled that the findings against suspended ANC Limpopo treasurer Daniel Msiza in the VBS Great Heist report were unconstitutional.

The findings made by Advocate Terry Motau showed that Msiza allegedly used his political influence to convince municipal officials from 11 Limpopo municipalities to invest money in the now collapsed bank.

Msiza challenged the report as it described him as a kingpin in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulani says the court found that Motau failed to follow procedure and failed to give Msiza a fair opportunity to defend himself from the allegations.

Dlulani said Judge Vivian Nlhapi stressed that she was not judging this on facts but that technical and lawful processes were not followed by Motau. This does not mean Msiza is innocent of the allegations but rather Motau did not follow the lawful process.

People must not confuse this as saying that the VBS report has been set aside in its entirety but on the parts pertaining to Mr Msiza being the kingpin or his role being set aside because Judge Vivian Nlhapi says Motau failed to make sure due process was followed. Bonga Dlulane - EWN Reporter

He was not fair to Msiza to give him the right to reply. Bonga Dlulane - EWN Reporter

The court has also ordered Motau to make a written public apology to Msiza.

Listen below for the full interview ...