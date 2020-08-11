Streaming issues? Report here
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold

11 August 2020 8:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
Netflorist
Harold
Bra Gift

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week.

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.

This week, Rice homes in on NetFlorist's decision to bring back a character you either love or hate - whiny Harold, who'd been replaced by their new spokesperson, Bra Gift.

RELATED: Netflorist 'fires' Harold. Introduces new character called 'Bra Gift'

Rice says the return of Harold demonstrates courage on the part of NetFlorist.

Harold, the famous Harold's relationship hotline, was phased out two-two-and-a-half years ago and he was largely replaced by a new character created for the brand by the name of Gift (a little less outrageous and a little less camp)...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

... but what's happened now... Harold was reintroduced a little earlier this year around Valentine's Day... and it was done in such a way that if anybody asked they said 'well, it's quite straightforward - we found that the customer engagement figures... showed that the majority missed Harold'.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Rice says it's often the marketing team themselves that tire of a creative property like Harold long before the customer actually does.

The NetFlorist team have clearly responded and said 'ok, we got it wrong. Let's bring Harold back in again', with Gift I suspect.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Full marks to them for having the courage just to face the issue and say, we got it wrong.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Here are some reminders of what Harold, Harold's mom, and Gift sound like:

The latest radio ad starring Harold features classic lockdown references - take a listen: (skip to 4:26)


