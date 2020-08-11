Funeral costs increase by as much as 25% because of PPE expenses





South African funeral parlours increased the burial and cremation prices by 25% since the arrival of COVID-19. Avbob general manager Avbob Pieter van der Westhuizen explained that the reason behind the increase is due to extra costs for personal protective equipment (PPE) that is needed when burying a deceased person with COVID-19.

If a deceased or person passed on because of COVID-19 there are unfortunately additional expenses for PPE, not because they died this time of the year. That would be unreasonable and unfair. Pieter van der Westhuizen, General manager - Avbob

RELATED: Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000

Westhuizen says when the lockdown initially started the number of deaths decreased but shot up in July to 60% increase compared to previous years, but he argued that these deaths are not all related to COVID-19 but that there are other contributing factors to the increase.

I just want to make it clear that we do not know whether it is related to COVID-19, it’s an official number that is coming through on a daily basis. Pieter van der Westhuizen, General manager - Avbob

Westhuizen says due to the steep rise in deaths they have had to hire more people to assist and had to come up with a strategic plan of converting shipping containers to cold rooms.

Listen below for the full interview ...