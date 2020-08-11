School governing bodies association wants clarity on teachers with comorbidities
The National Association of School Governing Bodies says it is seeking clarity from the department of basic education on how schools should respond to teachers with comorbidities.
New concerns have been raised against the backdrop of grade seven pupils returning back to school on Tuesday.
National Association of School Governing Bodies general secretary Matakanye Matakanya says while there is a directive that principals ensure that teachers who have underlying conditions are identified to determine whether they must work from home or school, there is still some confusion.
The directives that are issued by the department of education is that the principal must ensure that teachers who have underlying conditions are known and, secondly, is that they must go to the doctors and certify whether they have to work from home or from school. However, there is still confusion.Matakanye Matakanya, General secretary - National Association of School Governing Bodies
There is no clarity because some schools are still phoning us to say: 'What do we do in this instance where the rest of the teachers in this grade have got underlying conditions and we only have one teacher that is now able to come and teach our children? What is it that we do?' Really and truly, these are the questions that must be directed at the Department of Education.Matakanye Matakanya, General secretary - National Association of School Governing Bodies
These are the areas that they still need clarity on so that there will be no need for us to take children to school and from there they are not being taught.Matakanye Matakanya, General secretary - National Association of School Governing Bodies
If they are to work at home, how do they work at home? And if it is not possible for them to work at home, how safe are they at school?Matakanye Matakanya, General secretary - National Association of School Governing Bodies
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Eskom's Andre de Ruyter says power cuts to continue until next year
De Ruyter briefed the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday on the parastatal’s turnaround strategy.Read More
Funeral costs increase by as mush as 25% because of PPE expenses
Avbob general manager Pieter van der Westhuizen says have hired more people and converted shipping containers to cold rooms.Read More
Court rules that VBS findings against Msiza are unconstitutional
Court rules the findings against suspended ANC Limpopo treasurer Daniel Msiza in the VBS scandal unconstitutional.Read More
'We can't be complacent despite decline in admissions,' says Gauteng acting MEC
Jacob Mamabolo says the province is likely to experience a spike in COVID-19 cases between end of August and early September.Read More
[LISTEN] The role of universities and research during a pandemic
University of Pretoria vice-chancellor Tawana Kupe shares what universities are doing to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.Read More
At no time did Bob Mabena act like 'I am mightier than you' - Dj Fresh
Media industry colleagues and callers pay tribute to the late legendary radio and television broadcaster Bob Mabena.Read More
A radio world without Bob Mabena is just so unfair - Thabo Shole-Mashao
Shole-Mashoa and former co-anchor Thabo Mduli pay tribute to the late veteran broadcaster who passed away on Monday.Read More
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases
There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena
The president’s condolences are extended to the Mabena family as well as the colleagues and friends of the late broadcaster.Read More
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away
Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke.Read More