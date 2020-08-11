School governing bodies association wants clarity on teachers with comorbidities





The National Association of School Governing Bodies says it is seeking clarity from the department of basic education on how schools should respond to teachers with comorbidities.

New concerns have been raised against the backdrop of grade seven pupils returning back to school on Tuesday.

National Association of School Governing Bodies general secretary Matakanye Matakanya says while there is a directive that principals ensure that teachers who have underlying conditions are identified to determine whether they must work from home or school, there is still some confusion.

The directives that are issued by the department of education is that the principal must ensure that teachers who have underlying conditions are known and, secondly, is that they must go to the doctors and certify whether they have to work from home or from school. However, there is still confusion. Matakanye Matakanya, General secretary - National Association of School Governing Bodies

There is no clarity because some schools are still phoning us to say: 'What do we do in this instance where the rest of the teachers in this grade have got underlying conditions and we only have one teacher that is now able to come and teach our children? What is it that we do?' Really and truly, these are the questions that must be directed at the Department of Education. Matakanye Matakanya, General secretary - National Association of School Governing Bodies

These are the areas that they still need clarity on so that there will be no need for us to take children to school and from there they are not being taught. Matakanye Matakanya, General secretary - National Association of School Governing Bodies

If they are to work at home, how do they work at home? And if it is not possible for them to work at home, how safe are they at school? Matakanye Matakanya, General secretary - National Association of School Governing Bodies

Click on the link below to hear more...