Eskom's Andre de Ruyter says power cuts to continue until next year





Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned that South Africans get accustomed to load shedding until next year, as the power utility ramps up its maintenance.

De Ruyter briefed the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday on the parastatal’s turnaround strategy.

Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze was at the briefing.

Load shedding, he says, unfortunately, we must just get used to it at least until September next year because of this maintenance regime that they are busy with. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

Ndenze gave a break down of some of the other issues de Ruyter touched on.

He also touched on monies owed to Eskom, for example, by municipalities. They still owe Eskom billions. He touched on the employee costs that are also hitting Eskom's balance sheet and how they are also paying too much for procurement. He says all these things added together also affect the performance of the company. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

