[WATCH] Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
The Healing Hour
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Zeb Manyathela
Today at 10:08
COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Cartoon drawing courses
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
ISIS members linked to new years eve mosque attack in Verulam KZN, evading arrest..How active are ISIS cells in SA?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Tradition and Lobola
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbuso Khoza - Award Winning Artist and Heritage Consultant
Today at 11:05
Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-What is the mood of SA businesses at the moment?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:27
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his vice presidential candidate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert
Today at 12:33
Dariusz Dziewanski: what my research into 'Cape Town gangsters who use extreme violence to operate solo' revealed
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darius Dziewanski - researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London
Today at 12:40
The long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions- virtual public webinar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk: How has online learning been revolutionized by COVID 19?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE:: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Ceramic Industries
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence. 12 August 2020 8:00 AM
UPDATE: SA records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,483 tests conducted The number of national recoveries so far is 426,125, which translates to a recovery rate of 75%. Gauteng has 150,082 recoverie... 11 August 2020 10:38 PM
Funeral costs increase by as much as 25% because of PPE expenses Avbob general manager Pieter van der Westhuizen says have hired more people and converted shipping containers to cold rooms. 11 August 2020 5:52 PM
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners. 11 August 2020 7:25 PM
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers. 11 August 2020 6:43 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It's far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
'Some women are even scared to become moms because it might impact their career' Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek gives her take on the motherhood penalty. 11 August 2020 5:48 PM
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:33 AM
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena. 11 August 2020 3:25 PM
UPDATE: SA records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,483 tests conducted The number of national recoveries so far is 426,125, which translates to a recovery rate of 75%. Gauteng has 150,082 recoverie... 11 August 2020 10:38 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It's far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches

12 August 2020 8:33 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches

Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches

Social media is talking after a video of a mother reading a dirty text from son's girlfriend goes viral.

Click here to watch the video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


12 August 2020 8:33 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
2020-08-12 Woman uses paint roller to apply sunscreen

[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued

12 August 2020 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

200810bob2gif

Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane

11 August 2020 3:25 PM

Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena.

2020-08-11SouthAfricans take on influencer challenge

[WATCH] South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches

11 August 2020 8:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

200810bobgif

[WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death

11 August 2020 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

rorisang-mothubajpg

Power dynamics make women vulnerable when filming intimate scene - Rori Motuba

10 August 2020 5:08 PM

Actress Rorisang Motuba says an intimacy coach must be brought on set to ensure everything that happens is mutually agreed on.

Ayanda Borotho

'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about'

10 August 2020 3:53 PM

Actress Ayanda Borotho and one of South Africa’s best-known broadcasters Kate Turkington discuss being a woman in South Africa.

joko-ya-haojpg

'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

7 August 2020 6:25 PM

Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'.

parenting-in-lockdownjpg

Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised

7 August 2020 5:35 PM

Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown.

img-4302jpg

[WATCH] Judith Sephuma shares what you can expect from her upcoming virtual show

7 August 2020 3:36 PM

The Jazz Unplugged Concert - a 66-minute on-demand live studio show - will be made available to ticket buyers from 8 August.

Fulu Mugovhani

Father had a big influence in me discovering my love for arts - Fulu Mugovhani

7 August 2020 3:32 PM

The actress says her new movie "Seriously single" is relatable to the dating pool in South Africa.

LIVE: State capture commission to hear more evidence on Prasa
12 August 2020 10:17 AM

12 August 2020 10:17 AM

Cash-strapped NSA promised additional funding by GP education
12 August 2020 9:34 AM

12 August 2020 9:34 AM

EC govt lifestyle audit: Mabuyane reiterates importance of 'clean' leadership
12 August 2020 9:06 AM

12 August 2020 9:06 AM

