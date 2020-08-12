[WATCH] Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches
Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches
Social media is talking after a video of a mother reading a dirty text from son's girlfriend goes viral.
Click here to watch the video:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane
Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena.Read More
[WATCH] South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Power dynamics make women vulnerable when filming intimate scene - Rori Motuba
Actress Rorisang Motuba says an intimacy coach must be brought on set to ensure everything that happens is mutually agreed on.Read More
'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about'
Actress Ayanda Borotho and one of South Africa’s best-known broadcasters Kate Turkington discuss being a woman in South Africa.Read More
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'.Read More
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised
Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown.Read More
[WATCH] Judith Sephuma shares what you can expect from her upcoming virtual show
The Jazz Unplugged Concert - a 66-minute on-demand live studio show - will be made available to ticket buyers from 8 August.Read More
Father had a big influence in me discovering my love for arts - Fulu Mugovhani
The actress says her new movie "Seriously single" is relatable to the dating pool in South Africa.Read More