'I hope African leaders are not bullied to take the unapproved Russian vaccine'





President Vladimir Putin announced on 11 August 2020 that Russia has developed the first vaccine that will assist in fighting against the coronavirus and that one of his own daughters had already received the vaccine.

Russia after months of developing the coronavirus vaccine hoped to launch mass production within weeks and produce millions of doses per month, by next year.

Listeners argued as to why the Russian president has announced the vaccine if the World health Organisation has not yet approved it and do not believe the vaccine has gone through the necessary steps for it to be tested on people.

I hope that African leaders are not going to allow Russia’s economic muscles to bully them in accepting this thing while it has not been approved and we die like flies in Africa. Andile - Caller

The World Health Organisation last week urged Russia to follow established guidelines and go through necessary stages in developing a safe vaccine.

Other listeners congratulated Putin's efforts in making the vaccine but questioned why a vaccine which was also announced by Madagascar in March has not been approved.

I will take African herbs like mhlonyane but Vladimir Putin's, unfortunately, I will not take it. Aubrey - Caller

The pandemic has received of a lot of support from government in different countries with funding and research to rush through a vaccine that can protect billions of people worldwide.

