The Manyathela brothers and callers share their hardships of growing up poor
Last week on the open line of the Clement Manyathela Show callers shared their hardships they experienced while growing up.
This week, Manyathela facilitates a discussion around the trauma of growing up in poverty and how to heal from those traumas when you are an adult.
Last week, I shared about the experiences I had when I was growing up and how difficult it was. At the time you may not realise that it is poverty, but growing up you see the sacrifices our parents made when growing up. I just want us to reflect on that.Clement Manyathela, Presenter
Speaking to his brother Zeb Manyathela, Clement says when they were both in university, he depended so much on Zeb's bursary money to survive.
At some point, you would send me a Call Me Back when I was in class and I would come up and give you my bursary card. But at that time I didn't see that you were struggling. You were very good at hiding it.Zeb Manyathela, Clement's brother
Clement says sometimes he wouldn't ask for the bursary card as he didn't want to give an impression that times were tough.
I would refuse to eat the rotten meat and you being older you would have to pretend to be enjoying it. Because I was younger, I didn't see the whole situation as being too deep.Zeb Manyathela, Clement's brother
A caller Yvonne says she grew up in a small village and when she finished her matric, her grandfather sent her to university with his pension money.
He used to send me R300. I would pay for the room I rented and with the rest I would have to make sure I buy food.Yvonne, Caller
Listen below to the full conversation and hear callers share their experiences:
