WATCH LIVE: Zondo commission on state capture to hear more evidence on Prasa
The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will on Wednesday hear evidence relating to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), which is expected to be led by attorney Madimpe Mogashoa.
Last week, the commission, chaired by Deputy Justice Ray Zondo, has heard how former Prasa chair Tintswalo Makhubele took on that role while she was chairing a water tribunal and had also applied to be a judge.
She has confirmed that she had to make a special request to the President to defer her effective date as a judge to allow her to finish her work at Prasa.
