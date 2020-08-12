Lobola: 'Traditions over the years managed to bring stability into our homes'





Are there consequences to not paying lobola without following through the required steps or rituals as per tradition such as the slaughtering of an animal?

Clement Manyathela speaks to heritage consultant Mbuso Khoza to find out.

There is no animal that can get a human being's blessings but these things are symbolic when we do them but the most important thing is the purity or the pureness of spirits of those families that are engaging in this stage. When you slaughter a cow, it is a commitment - the blood represents unity. Mbuso Khoza, Heritage consultant

So when this family welcomes this woman after the wedding day and slaughters a cow and takes the gall to cleanse her, this is a symbol that says even if this woman committed adultery even before the wedding day, all those blemishes are washed away and this is confirmation that these two families are one. Mbuso Khoza, Heritage consultant

These families need to agree, they need to be one so that when these children encounter problems in the marriage, both families would sit down and say: 'Hey, our culture doesn't allow women abuse, our culture doesn't allow adultery', all of those things. Mbuso Khoza, Heritage consultant

I have a problem with demonising our cultures to say if you do not practise a certain culture then you're going to encounter bad luck. we need to understand that these traditions over the years have managed to bring stability into our homes. Mbuso Khoza, Heritage consultant

